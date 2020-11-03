Digirad Corporation to Sell DMS Health for $18.75 Million

Net proceeds to be used to pay down debt and finance HoldCo growth strategy

SUWANEE, Ga., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digirad Corporation (Nasdaq: DRAD; DRADP) (“Digirad” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company (“HoldCo”) with three divisions: Healthcare, Building & Construction, and Real Estate & Investments, announced today it has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) to sell its DMS Health Technologies, Inc. (“DMS Health”) business unit. The purchase price under the Agreement is $18.75 million. The Agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in January 2021.



DMS Health is the Mobile Healthcare business unit of the Company’s Healthcare division. DMS Health provides contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (“CT”), magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”), positron emission tomography (“PET”), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare expertise through a convenient, mobile service. For 2019, DMS Health generated revenue of $41.3 million, approximately 40.1% of the total revenue of the Healthcare division.