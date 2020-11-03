 

Digirad Corporation to Sell DMS Health for $18.75 Million

Net proceeds to be used to pay down debt and finance HoldCo growth strategy

SUWANEE, Ga., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digirad Corporation (Nasdaq: DRAD; DRADP) (“Digirad” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company (“HoldCo”) with three divisions: Healthcare, Building & Construction, and Real Estate & Investments, announced today it has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) to sell its DMS Health Technologies, Inc. (“DMS Health”) business unit. The purchase price under the Agreement is $18.75 million. The Agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in January 2021.

DMS Health is the Mobile Healthcare business unit of the Company’s Healthcare division. DMS Health provides contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (“CT”), magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”), positron emission tomography (“PET”), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare expertise through a convenient, mobile service.   For 2019, DMS Health generated revenue of $41.3 million, approximately 40.1% of the total revenue of the Healthcare division.

Matt Molchan, Digirad’s CEO, said, “The divestiture of DMS Health will allow us to streamline our portfolio of healthcare services by focusing our efforts on selling and servicing our Digirad branded solid-state imaging cameras and providing on-site imaging services to hospitals and physicians all over the country.”

Jeff Eberwein, Digirad’s Chairman, noted, “As previously announced, we have been exploring the potential divestiture of assets in addition to pursuing our HoldCo growth strategy. The sale of DMS Health will substantially improve our balance sheet and better position us to fund high-return organic growth investments and to pursue acquisitions. Potential acquisitions could be bolt-ons in Healthcare or Building & Construction or entry into an entirely new business sector.”

About Digirad Corporation
Digirad Corporation is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Building & Construction, and Real Estate & Investments.

Healthcare Division (Digirad Health)
Digirad Health designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and services.  Digirad Health operates in three businesses: Diagnostic Imaging, Diagnostic Services, and Mobile Healthcare. The Diagnostic Imaging business designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary solid-state gamma cameras. It also services the installed base of these proprietary cameras. The Diagnostic Services business offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing procedures.  The Mobile Healthcare business provides contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (“CT”), magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”), positron emission tomography (“PET”), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare expertise through a convenient, mobile service.

