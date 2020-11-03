Venus Concept Inc. to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that management will participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference. Management will present on Monday, November 16th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the “Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.venusconcept.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.