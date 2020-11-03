 

Eversource Energy Reports Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 22:15  |  49   |   |   

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today reported earnings of $346.3 million, or $1.01 per share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared with earnings of $318.9 million, or $0.98 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. In the first nine months of 2020, Eversource Energy earned $933.2 million, or $2.76 per share, compared with earnings of $659 million, or $2.05 per share, in the first nine months of 2019.

Results for the first nine months of 2019 included an after-tax impairment charge of $204.4 million, or $0.64 per share, related to Eversource Energy’s investment in the Northern Pass Transmission (NPT) project. Excluding that impairment charge, Eversource Energy earned $863.4 million, or $2.69 per share, in the first nine months of 2019.

Eversource Energy also today reaffirmed both its 2020 earnings per share (EPS) projection of $3.60 to $3.70 per share, excluding costs related to the recently completed acquisition of assets of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, and its long-term EPS growth rate from its core regulated businesses.

“The past few months have been one of the most challenging periods we have ever experienced as a result of extreme late summer weather compounded by drought conditions. Beginning with Tropical Storm Isaias and continuing with tornadoes in south central Connecticut and a damaging wind storm in early October, our crews have been working tirelessly and safely, ensuring that our 4.3 million customers receive the high level of service they expect and deserve,” said Jim Judge, Eversource chairman, president and chief executive officer. “I cannot thank our Eversource first responders enough for their outstanding work throughout this pandemic-challenged year. I’m also grateful to our customers for their patience and understanding while our line crews and hundreds of other Eversource employees have worked around the clock on their behalf.”

Electric Distribution

Eversource Energy’s electric distribution segment earned $205.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $450.6 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared with earnings of $197.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $422.7 million in the first nine months of 2019. Third quarter and year-to-date results reflect higher revenues, offset in part by higher operation and maintenance expense, due largely to higher storm restoration costs, as well as higher depreciation and interest.

Electric Transmission

Eversource Energy’s transmission segment earned $125.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $381.8 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared with earnings of $107.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 and earnings of $342.8 million1 in the first nine months of 2019, excluding the NPT impairment charge noted above. Aside from the NPT impairment charge, transmission segment results improved due to a higher level of investment in Eversource’s electric transmission system.

Natural Gas Distribution

Eversource Energy’s natural gas distribution segment lost $14 million in the third quarter of 2020 and earned $73.8 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared with a $17.1 million loss in the third quarter of 2019 and earnings of $57.6 million in the first nine months of 2019. Improved results were due to higher revenues, partially offset by higher depreciation, operation and maintenance and property tax expense.

Water Distribution

Eversource’s Aquarion Water Company subsidiary earned $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $35.6 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared with earnings of $17.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $26.3 million in the first nine months of 2019. Improved results were primarily due to gains on the sale of the Hingham, Massachusetts water distribution system and on a sale of land and lower interest expense.

Eversource Parent and Other Companies

Eversource Energy parent and other companies earned $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and lost $8.6 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared with earnings of $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $14 million in the first nine months of 2019. The 2020 results include after-tax charges of $5.3 million in the third quarter and $12.8 million in the first nine months related to Eversource Energy’s acquisition of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts’ assets. Excluding Columbia Gas impacts, lower nine months 2020 results reflect lower mark-to-market earnings on an unregulated clean energy investment.

The following table reconciles 2020 and 2019 third quarter and first nine months earnings per share:

 

 

Third Quarter

First Nine Months

2019

Reported EPS

$0.98

$2.05

 

Higher electric distribution revenues in 2020, offset by

higher O&M, depreciation, interest expense and

dilution

 

 

(0.01)

 

 

0.01

 

Higher electric transmission earnings in 2020, excluding

NPT impairment, offset by dilution

 

0.03

 

0.06

 

Higher natural gas revenues in 2020, offset by higher

depreciation, O&M, property tax expense and dilution

 

0.01

 

0.04

 

Higher water earnings in 2020, offset by dilution

0.01

0.03

 

Lower earnings in 2020 related to clean energy fund investment and all Other

0.00

(0.03)

 

Absence of NPT impairment charge

0.00

0.64

 

Charges related to Columbia Gas of MA asset purchase *

(0.01)

(0.04)

2020

Reported EPS

$1.01

$2.76

* Results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 included charges of $5.3 million and $12.8 million, respectively, related to Eversource’s recently completed acquisition of the assets of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts. Absent those charges, Eversource earned $351.6 million1, or $1.02 per share, in the third quarter of 2020 and $946 million1, or $2.80 per share, in the first nine months of 2020.

Financial results by segment for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 and 2019 are noted below:

Three months ended:

 

(in millions, except EPS)

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

Increase/
(Decrease)

 

2020 EPS1

Electric Distribution

$205.5

$197.3

$8.2

$0.60

Electric Transmission

125.6

107.5

18.1

0.36

Natural Gas Distribution

(14.0)

(17.1)

3.1

(0.04)

Water Distribution

23.1

17.5

5.6

0.07

Eversource Parent and Other Companies1

11.4

13.7

(2.3)

0.03

Columbia Gas of MA asset acquisition costs

(5.3)

0.0

(5.3)

(0.01)

Reported Earnings

$346.3

$318.9

$27.4

$1.01

Nine months ended:

 

(in millions, except EPS)

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

Increase/
(Decrease)

 

2020 EPS1

Electric Distribution

$450.6

$422.7

$27.9

$1.33

Electric Transmission, ex NPT charge1

381.8

342.8

39.0

1.13

Natural Gas Distribution

73.8

57.6

16.2

0.22

Water Distribution

35.6

26.3

9.3

0.11

Eversource Parent and Other Companies1

4.2

14.0

(9.8)

0.01

NPT impairment charge

0.0

(204.4)

204.4

0.00

Columbia Gas of MA asset acquisition costs

(12.8)

0.0

(12.8)

(0.04)

Reported Earnings

$933.2

$659.0

$274.2

$2.76

Eversource Energy has approximately 343 million common shares outstanding and operates New England’s largest energy delivery system. It serves approximately 4.3 million electric, natural gas and water customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Note: Eversource Energy will webcast a conference call with senior management on November 4, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast and associated slides can be accessed through Eversource Energy’s website at www.eversource.com.

1 All per-share amounts in this news release are reported on a diluted basis. The only common equity securities that are publicly traded are common shares of Eversource Energy. The earnings and EPS of each business do not represent a direct legal interest in the assets and liabilities of such business, but rather represent a direct interest in Eversource Energy's assets and liabilities as a whole. EPS by business is a non-GAAP (not determined using generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure that is calculated by dividing the net income or loss attributable to common shareholders of each business by the weighted average diluted Eversource Energy common shares outstanding for the period. Earnings discussions also include non-GAAP financial measures referencing 2020 earnings and EPS excluding certain acquisition costs and second quarter 2019 earnings and EPS excluding the NPT impairment charge. Eversource Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and provide details of earnings results by business and to more fully compare and explain 2020 and 2019 results without including these items. Management believes the acquisition costs and the NPT impairment charge are not indicative of Eversource Energy’s ongoing costs and performance. Due to the nature and significance of these items on net income attributable to common shareholders, management believes that the non-GAAP presentation is a more meaningful representation of Eversource Energy’s financial performance and provides additional and useful information to readers in analyzing historical and future performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to Eversource Energy’s consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders or EPS determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of Eversource Energy’s operating performance.

This document includes statements concerning Eversource Energy’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, assumptions of future events, future financial performance or growth and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, readers can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words or phrases such as “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “forecast,” “should,” “could” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: cyberattacks or breaches, including those resulting in the compromise of the confidentiality of our proprietary information and the personal information of our customers; disruptions in the capital markets or other events that make our access to necessary capital more difficult or costly; the negative impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our customers, vendors, employees, regulators, and operations; changes in economic conditions, including impact on interest rates, tax policies, and customer demand and payment ability; ability or inability to commence and complete our major strategic development projects and opportunities; acts of war or terrorism, physical attacks or grid disturbances that may damage and disrupt our electric transmission and electric, natural gas, and water distribution systems; actions or inaction of local, state and federal regulatory, public policy and taxing bodies; substandard performance of third-party suppliers and service providers; fluctuations in weather patterns, including extreme weather due to climate change; changes in business conditions, which could include disruptive technology or development of alternative energy sources related to our current or future business model; contamination of, or disruption in, our water supplies; changes in levels or timing of capital expenditures; changes in laws, regulations or regulatory policy, including compliance with environmental laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; actions of rating agencies; and other presently unknown or unforeseen factors.

Other risk factors are detailed in Eversource Energy’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). They are updated as necessary and available on Eversource Energy’s website at www.eversource.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All such factors are difficult to predict and contain uncertainties that may materially affect Eversource Energy’s actual results, many of which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as each speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by federal securities laws, Eversource Energy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

EVERSOURCE ENERGY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Thousands of Dollars, Except Share Information)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Revenues

$

2,343,642

 

 

$

2,175,797

 

 

$

6,670,497

 

 

$

6,476,084

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased Power, Fuel and Transmission

806,254

 

 

730,255

 

 

2,312,957

 

 

2,326,041

 

Operations and Maintenance

332,031

 

 

331,054

 

 

1,006,148

 

 

994,660

 

Depreciation

244,453

 

 

222,599

 

 

721,179

 

 

656,632

 

Amortization

57,515

 

 

73,854

 

 

130,687

 

 

183,760

 

Energy Efficiency Programs

145,047

 

 

136,832

 

 

408,794

 

 

382,785

 

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

197,112

 

 

171,965

 

 

556,726

 

 

537,636

 

Impairment of Northern Pass Transmission

 

 

 

 

 

 

239,644

 

Total Operating Expenses

1,782,412

 

 

1,666,559

 

 

5,136,491

 

 

5,321,158

 

Operating Income

561,230

 

 

509,238

 

 

1,534,006

 

 

1,154,926

 

Interest Expense

134,066

 

 

135,216

 

 

403,067

 

 

399,654

 

Other Income, Net

29,218

 

 

26,968

 

 

83,565

 

 

103,818

 

Income Before Income Tax Expense

456,382

 

 

400,990

 

 

1,214,504

 

 

859,090

 

Income Tax Expense

108,242

 

 

80,226

 

 

275,621

 

 

194,435

 

Net Income

348,140

 

 

320,764

 

 

938,883

 

 

664,655

 

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

1,880

 

 

1,880

 

 

5,639

 

 

5,639

 

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

346,260

 

 

$

318,884

 

 

$

933,244

 

 

$

659,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

1.01

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

2.77

 

 

$

2.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$

1.01

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

2.76

 

 

$

2.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

343,076,614

 

 

324,037,169

 

 

337,375,172

 

 

320,442,253

 

Diluted

343,773,602

 

 

326,008,342

 

 

338,424,100

 

 

321,570,926

 

The data contained in this report is preliminary and is unaudited. This report is being submitted for the sole purpose of providing information to shareholders about Eversource Energy and Subsidiaries and is not a representation, prospectus, or intended for use in connection with any purchase or sale of securities.

Eversource Energy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy Reports Third Quarter Results Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today reported earnings of $346.3 million, or $1.01 per share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared with earnings of $318.9 million, or $0.98 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. In the first nine months of 2020, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) Demonstrated Superiority to Placebo and ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against SAP SE and Encourages Investors ...
VFMCRP and ChemoCentryx announce European Medicines Agency has accepted to review the Marketing ...
Veolia Confirms Its Intention to Make a Public Takeover Bid
First National Bank Alaska Announced Unaudited Results for Third Quarter 2020
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Eversource Energy to Discuss Third Quarter Results