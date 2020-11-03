 

Universal Display Corporation Named to Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED technology and materials, announced today that the Company was named the 96th fastest-growing company on Fortune’s 2020 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. This is the fourth time that Universal Display has ranked on the publication’s annual ranking.

“We are delighted to be named by Fortune Magazine as one of the fastest growing global companies,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display. “This recognition is a reflection of the hardworking and brilliant global team at UDC. As a leader in the OLED ecosystem, we will continue to cultivate our corporate culture of integrity, collaboration and diversity as well as foster our steadfast drive for innovation, continuous improvement and operational excellence.”

As noted by Fortune, its 2020 ranking of the world’s best three-year performers in revenues, profits, and stock returns offers some insights into the forces driving the global economy. Fortune’s list ranks public companies, with market capitalization of $250 million or more, based on revenue growth rate, EPS growth rate and three-year annualized total return for the period ended June 30, 2020. To compute the revenue and EPS growth rates, Fortune uses a trailing-four-quarters log linear least square regression fit. Please visit Universal Display’s full profile on Fortune’s list for more information.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display, solid-state lighting applications with subsidiaries and offices around the world. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and otherwise, the Company’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

