 

Elevate to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on Monday, November 9, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 22:15  |  30   |   |   

Elevate Credit, Inc. (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020. Jason Harvison, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Lutes, Chief Financial Officer, will also host a conference call on the day of the release (November 9, 2020) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss Elevate’s financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-855-327-6837 (domestic) or 1-631-891-4304 (international) and requesting the Elevate Credit Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live through Elevate’s website at http://www.elevate.com/investors.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on November 23, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 10011467, or by accessing Elevate’s website.

About Elevate

Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $8.5 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.5 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $7.3 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit brands includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://www.elevate.com.

Elevate Credit Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elevate to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on Monday, November 9, 2020 Elevate Credit, Inc. (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) Demonstrated Superiority to Placebo and ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against SAP SE and Encourages Investors ...
VFMCRP and ChemoCentryx announce European Medicines Agency has accepted to review the Marketing ...
Veolia Confirms Its Intention to Make a Public Takeover Bid
First National Bank Alaska Announced Unaudited Results for Third Quarter 2020
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Elevate Announces Promotion of Scott Greever to Chief Product Officer