 

ABM Promotes Rene Jacobsen to Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 22:15  |  28   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced Rene Jacobsen as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective November 1, 2020. Previously, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer, Jacobsen will continue to report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Salmirs.

Salmirs stated, “Rene has been instrumental to our service delivery and business transformation over the years. Furthermore, his operational leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic has been exemplary. In his new role, I am confident Rene’s contributions will drive results as we continue to navigate the current environment and prioritize the needs of our clients and employees.”

Since 2019, Jacobsen has been responsible for driving operational efficiencies and enhancing productivity across ABM’s Business & Industry, Aviation, Education, and Technology & Manufacturing segments. In his new role, he will lead operations for all business segments within the Company, including Technical Solutions.

Jacobsen joined ABM in 2012 as Executive Vice President of ABM’s West Region. With more than 30 years of global experience leading large, complex service organizations within the facility services industry, he has also served as Executive Vice President and President of Business & Industry, ABM’s largest operating segment.

CONNECT WITH ABM

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and more than 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

CONTACT

Media:
Jennifer Miller
(678) 595-0524
jennifer.miller@abm.com 

Investor Relations & Treasury:
Susie A. Kim
(212) 297-9721
susie.kim@abm.com 


ABM Industries Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ABM Promotes Rene Jacobsen to Chief Operating Officer NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced Rene Jacobsen as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective November 1, 2020. Previously, the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
Director/PDMR Shareholding
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Publication of Prospectus Supplement
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
ABM Names Chief Financial Officer
16.10.20
ABM Creates Projected Savings of $7.8 Million for McKeesport Area School District and Improves Educational and Athletic Facilities