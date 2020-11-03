CooperCompanies Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 4:15 PM ET. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and current corporate developments.



The live dial-in number for the call is 855-643-4430 (U.S.) / 707-294-1332 (International). The participant passcode for the call is “Cooper”. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the CooperCompanies website at http://investor.coopercos.com and a transcript of the call will be archived on this site for a minimum of 12 months.