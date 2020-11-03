 

UPS Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 22:15  |  30   |   |   

Kate Johnson and Russell Stokes join Board, John Stankey leaves to focus on his responsibilities as CEO AT&T Inc.

ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the election of Kate Johnson, President, Microsoft US, and Russell Stokes, President & CEO of GE Aviation Services and Chairman of GE Power Portfolio, to the UPS Board of Directors, effective immediately.  In addition, UPS announced that John Stankey is leaving the board to focus on his responsibilities as CEO AT&T Inc., a position he was appointed to in July 2020. Stankey had served on the board since 2014.

“Kate and Russell are talented and proven leaders, and they bring expertise that will enhance our board’s governance and stewardship of UPS,” said William Johnson, Chairman of the UPS Board of Directors. “We welcome them to the board and look forward to the contributions they will make. We also thank John for his years of service to the UPS Board of Directors and his contributions to the company. His extensive experience in strategy, customer solutions, technology and operations were instrumental as UPS executed global strategies for growth, innovation and exceptional customer service.”

Kate Johnson, 53, is responsible for growing all of Microsoft's solutions, services, and support revenues across both the public and private sectors in the United States. Prior to Microsoft, Johnson held executive leadership roles at GE and Oracle, as well as various commercial and technology leadership roles at Red Hat, UBS Investment Bank, and Deloitte Consulting. Johnson holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University, and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

Russell Stokes, 49, is a GE Senior Vice President responsible for GE Aviation Services commercial growth, operating performance and customer experience across its global Overhaul and Repair footprint. Along with this role, Stokes is the Chairman of GE Power Portfolio. A 23-year GE veteran, prior to this role Stokes led GE Power, GE Power Portfolio, GE Energy Connections, GE Transportation and held senior roles at GE Aviation. Stokes joined GE in 1997 on GE’s Financial Management Program after earning a Bachelor’s of Finance degree from Cleveland State University. He is active in a number of Atlanta community-based organizations and is the former Chairman of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.  

“We are particularly excited that these new board members come to us with a varied and diverse set of experiences and perspectives” said UPS CEO Carol Tomé. “Women now make up 40% of our board, and 25% of our board is ethnically diverse.” Tomé continued by saying, “Our goal is to drive inclusive leadership, and ultimately even better governance, decision making and performance.”

Johnson joins the Risk Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Stokes joins the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS), one of the world’s largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company’s more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com, with more information at www.pressroom.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com. 

CONTACT: UPS Media Relations
404-828-7123
pr@ups.com

United Parcel Service Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UPS Announces Changes To Board Of Directors Kate Johnson and Russell Stokes join Board, John Stankey leaves to focus on his responsibilities as CEO AT&T Inc.ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the election of Kate Johnson, President, Microsoft US, and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
Director/PDMR Shareholding
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Publication of Prospectus Supplement
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend
29.10.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC auf 'Outperform'
29.10.20
BARCLAYS belässt UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC auf 'Underweight'
28.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Virusängste beschleunigen die Börsen-Talfahrt
28.10.20
Aktien New York: Virusängste beschleunigen die Talfahrt der US-Börsen
28.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Kursrutsch setzt sich fort - Corona-Sorgen nehmen zu
28.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 28.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
28.10.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Wegen Virusängsten weiter auf Talfahrt
28.10.20
Corona-Krise treibt Paketdienst UPS weiter an
28.10.20
UPS Releases 3Q 2020 Earnings

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.20
7
UPS - United Parcel Service