Crown Crafts, Inc. to Announce Results for Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter

GONZALES, La., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) today announced that it intends to release the results of its operations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Olivia W. Elliott, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference at 1:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 to discuss the Company’s results and answer appropriate questions.



Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5504. Please ask to be joined into the Crown Crafts, Inc. call. The teleconference can also be accessed in listen-only mode by visiting the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com. The financial information to be discussed during the teleconference may be found on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website after earnings are released.