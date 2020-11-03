 

Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for November 10, 2020

Ecolab Inc. President and COO Christophe Beck will address financial analysts virtually at the Baird Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 10. Ecolab will offer a live webcast of Mr. Beck’s presentation. Details for the webcast are as follows:

TIME:

2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

 

DATE:

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

 

 

DURATION:

Approximately 30 minutes

 

 

LOCATION:

www.ecolab.com/investor

 

 

ARCHIVE:

A replay of the webcast will be available through Nov. 30, 2020.

To access the webcast, visit the News and Events section of Ecolab’s Investor website at www.ecolab.com/investor and click on the webcast details. Internet access and Windows Media Player or other compatible streaming media player is needed to listen to the webcast.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

