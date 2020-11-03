American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Brian S. Hertzman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual 2020 Morgan Stanley Insurance Corporate Access Day: Life and P&C on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

While there will be no Company presentation, AFG will host several investor meetings in this virtual setting. The investor material to be used in the meetings will be posted via a link under Events on the Investor Relations page of AFG’s website, www.AFGinc.com, just prior to the conference.