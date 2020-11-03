Waste Management Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due In 2021
Waste Management (NYSE: WM) announced today that it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 4.60% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”). The redemption date for the Notes is December 3, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding is $400 million. The redemption price for the Notes is equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to, but not including, the Redemption Date.
Notices of redemption are being sent to all currently registered holders of the Notes. For more information, holders of the Notes may call The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., the Trustee, at 1-800-254-2826. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT
Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, Waste Management provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Waste Management’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005750/en/
