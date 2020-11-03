Waste Management Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due In 2021

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) announced today that it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 4.60% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”). The redemption date for the Notes is December 3, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding is $400 million. The redemption price for the Notes is equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

Notices of redemption are being sent to all currently registered holders of the Notes. For more information, holders of the Notes may call The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., the Trustee, at 1-800-254-2826. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.