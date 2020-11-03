 

Waste Management Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due In 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 22:30  |  32   |   |   

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) announced today that it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 4.60% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”). The redemption date for the Notes is December 3, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding is $400 million. The redemption price for the Notes is equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

Notices of redemption are being sent to all currently registered holders of the Notes. For more information, holders of the Notes may call The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., the Trustee, at 1-800-254-2826. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT
 Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, Waste Management provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
 This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Waste Management’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q.

Waste Management Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Waste Management Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due In 2021 Waste Management (NYSE: WM) announced today that it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 4.60% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”). The redemption date for the Notes is December 3, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). The aggregate …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) Demonstrated Superiority to Placebo and ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against SAP SE and Encourages Investors ...
VFMCRP and ChemoCentryx announce European Medicines Agency has accepted to review the Marketing ...
Veolia Confirms Its Intention to Make a Public Takeover Bid
First National Bank Alaska Announced Unaudited Results for Third Quarter 2020
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:26 Uhr
3 „No-Brainer“-Dividendenaktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten!
08:04 Uhr
3 starke Aktien, die ich für immer halten möchte
02.11.20
Waste Management Announces Third Quarter Earnings
30.10.20
Waste Management Completes $4.6 Billion Acquisition of Advanced Disposal
30.10.20
Warum risikoarme Aktien hohe Belohnungen bringen können
25.10.20
2 Low-Risk-Dividendenaktien mit viel Potenzial!
20.10.20
Veolia oder Waste Management? Welche „Müll“-Aktie besser ins Depot passen könnte!
17.10.20
Waste Management & PepsiCo: Korrektur? Dann wieder interessant!
14.10.20
Maximaler Profit mit Müll: Die Aktie von Waste Management könnte nicht nur mir gefallen!
13.10.20
Waste Management Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report and New Environmental, Social and Governance Resource Hub

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
20
aus Müll Geld machen