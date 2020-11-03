Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conference.

On Tuesday, November 17, Vasant Prabhu, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi Financial Technology Virtual Conference. The discussion will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com.