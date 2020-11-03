 

First American Financial Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to 46 Cents Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 22:45  |  57   |   |   

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 46 cents per common share, a 5 percent increase over the prior level of 44 cents per common share.

“Our decision to increase the dividend reflects our confidence in the strength of our business over both the short-term and the long-term,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, chief executive officer at First American Financial Corporation. “It also demonstrates our continuing commitment to return capital to our stockholders.”

The cash dividend is payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 8, 2020.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

