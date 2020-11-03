First American Financial Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to 46 Cents Per Share

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 46 cents per common share, a 5 percent increase over the prior level of 44 cents per common share.

“Our decision to increase the dividend reflects our confidence in the strength of our business over both the short-term and the long-term,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, chief executive officer at First American Financial Corporation. “It also demonstrates our continuing commitment to return capital to our stockholders.”