KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE:KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of $0.105 per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share and current share price of $13.36 per share (as of market close on November 2, 2020), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 6.30% and 9.43% respectively (calculated by annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the IPO share price and current price respectively). The distributions reflect a reduction of $0.020 per share relative to the distributions previously paid by the Fund. The change in the Fund’s distributions takes into account many factors, including but not limited to, the Fund’s current and expected earnings, the overall market environment and KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC’s current economic and market outlook. The Fund will host its next investor call on November 16, 2020.

The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of November, December and January: