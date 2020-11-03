 

Steel Partners Holdings Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 23:03  |  36   |   |   

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global holding company, today announced operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Q3 2020

 

Q3 2019

 

($ in thousands)

 

YTD 2020

 

YTD 2019

$330,007

 

$371,080

 

Revenue

 

$973,344

 

$1,112,608

37,383

 

23,718

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

507

 

67,432

38,275

 

(2,878)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders

 

(25,330)

 

33,863

73,271

 

59,150

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

 

149,133

 

152,352

22.2%

 

15.9%

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin*

 

15.3%

 

13.7%

4,546

 

10,113

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

15,581

 

26,523

40,583

 

53,319

 

Adjusted free cash flow*

 

135,805

 

80,537

* See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure included in the financial tables. See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements" below for the definition of these non-GAAP measures.

The Company continues to evaluate the global risks and the slowdown in business activity related to COVID-19, including the potential impacts on its employees, customers, suppliers and financial results. The severity of the impact on the Company's business for the remainder of 2020 and beyond will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, the continued disruption to the demand for our businesses' products and services, and the impact of the global business and economic environment on liquidity and the availability of capital, all of which are uncertain and cannot be predicted. To help mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company initiated cost reduction actions, including the reduction and waiver of board and management fees, hiring freezes, staffing and force reductions, Company-wide salary reductions, bonus payment deferrals and temporary 401(k) match suspension. The Company has fully restored the prior salary reductions; however, management continues its focus on cash management and liquidity, which includes the elimination of discretionary spending, aggressive working capital management, strict approvals for capital expenditures and borrowing from its revolving credit facilities, if needed, as a precautionary measure to preserve financial flexibility. The Company will evaluate further actions if circumstances warrant.

"As we continue to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priorities are to ensure the health and safety of our employees," said Warren Lichtenstein, Executive Chairman of Steel Partners. "Our employees have continued to go above and beyond to deliver quality products and services to our customers during these challenging times."

"In the third quarter, we saw a continued recovery. All our business segments showed significant improvements compared to the prior quarter and on a year-over-year basis, with the exception of Energy, which showed significant improvement over the prior quarter but continues to face the headwinds of lower oil prices. Our flexibility and operational focus have allowed us to deliver solid results and positioned us for growth coming out of the downturn."

Results of Operations

Comparison of the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

 

$

330,007

 

 

$

371,080

 

 

$

973,344

 

 

$

1,112,608

 

Cost of goods sold

 

216,322

 

 

236,474

 

 

632,600

 

 

727,489

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

67,418

 

 

76,265

 

 

219,018

 

 

256,018

 

Goodwill impairment charges

 

 

 

24,219

 

 

 

 

24,219

 

Asset impairment charges

 

 

 

659

 

 

617

 

 

849

 

Interest expense

 

6,988

 

 

9,622

 

 

23,025

 

 

30,099

 

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net

 

(969)

 

 

(30,234)

 

 

25,515

 

 

(68,720)

 

All other (incomes) expenses, net

 

(8,724)

 

 

14,797

 

 

35,608

 

 

44,125

 

Total costs and expenses

 

281,035

 

 

331,802

 

 

936,383

 

 

1,014,079

 

Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity method investments

 

48,972

 

 

39,278

 

 

36,961

 

 

98,529

 

Income tax provision

 

14,783

 

 

13,705

 

 

10,034

 

 

31,505

 

(Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes

 

(3,194)

 

 

1,855

 

 

26,420

 

 

(408)

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

$

37,383

 

 

$

23,718

 

 

$

507

 

 

$

67,432

 

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $41.1 million, or 11.1%, as compared to the same period last year, due to lower sales volume across all the reportable segments, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $139.3 million, or 12.5%, as compared to the same period last year, due to lower sales volume across all the reportable segments, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19.

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $20.2 million, or 8.5%, as compared to the same period last year, due to decreases in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments. The decreases in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments in the three months ended September 30, 2020 were primarily due to the lower sales volume discussed above, and the Company's cost reduction efforts to offset the impact of COVID-19.

Cost of goods sold for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $94.9 million, or 13.0%, as compared to the same period last year, due to decreases in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments. The decreases in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were primarily due to the lower sales volume discussed above, and the Company's cost reduction efforts to offset the impact of COVID-19.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $8.8 million, or 11.6%, as compared to the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume and cost reduction initiatives from all the segments.

SG&A for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $37.0 million, or 14.5%, as compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the lower sales volume and cost reduction initiatives from Diversified Industrial and Energy segments, partially offset by a $14.0 million environmental reserve charge recorded in the second quarter of 2020 in the Diversified Industrial segment related to a legacy, non-operating site and higher SG&A from the Financial Services segment driven by increased credit performance fees associated with the larger loan balances, partially offset by lower personnel expenses driven by cost reduction actions due to the economic impact of COVID-19. There was also a $12.5 million expense associated with a legal settlement in the Corporate and Other segment during the 2019 period associated with a historical acquisition.

Goodwill Impairment Charges

As a result of declines in customer demand and in the performance of the packaging business during the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company determined that it was more likely than not that the fair value of the packaging business was below its carrying amount. The Company performed an assessment using a discounted cash flow approach and determined that the difference between the carrying amount and fair value of the packaging business was greater than the amount of goodwill allocated to that business. Accordingly, the Company recorded a $24.2 million charge in the consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Asset Impairment Charges

As a result of COVID-19 related declines in our youth sports business within the Energy segment, intangible assets of $0.6 million, primarily customer relationships, were fully impaired during the first quarter of 2020. The asset impairment charges from the 2019 periods were primarily related to unused software in the Diversified Industrial segment's cutting replacement products and services business.

Interest Expense

Interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $2.6 million, or 27.4%, as compared to the same period last year. The lower interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to lower interest rates during the third quarter of 2020.

Interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $7.1 million, or 23.5%, as compared to the same period last year. The lower interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to lower interest rates during the 2020 period.

Realized and Unrealized (Gains) Losses on Securities, Net

The Company recorded gains of $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to gains of $30.2 million in the same period of 2019 and losses of $25.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to gains of $68.7 million in 2019. The change in realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities was primarily due to a realized loss on the sale of securities in the 2020 period, as well as mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's portfolio of securities in both periods.

All Other (Incomes) Expenses, Net

All other (incomes), net totaled $(8.7) million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to net expenses totaling $14.8 million in the same period of 2019, due primarily to a net improvement in the (benefit from) provision for loan losses, as the Company has seen lower than expected losses related to COVID-19 and higher debt paydowns, as well as lower finance interest expense, as compared to the prior period.

All other expenses, net decreased $8.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the same period of 2019, due primarily to higher investment income, lower finance interest expense and lower provision for loan losses, as compared to the prior period.

Income Tax Provision

The Company recorded income tax provisions of $14.8 million and $13.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $10.0 million and $31.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As a limited partnership, we are generally not responsible for federal and state income taxes, and our profits and losses are passed directly to our limited partners for inclusion in their respective income tax returns. Provisions have been made for federal, state, local or foreign income taxes on the results of operations generated by our consolidated subsidiaries that are taxable entities. Significant differences between the statutory rate and the effective tax rate include partnership losses for which no tax benefit is recognized, state taxes, changes in deferred tax valuation allowances and other permanent differences.

(Income) Loss of Associated Companies, Net of Taxes

The Company recorded income from associated companies, net of taxes of $3.2 million and a loss from associated companies, net of taxes of $26.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to a loss of $1.9 million and income of $0.4 million in the same periods of 2019.

Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment (Capital Expenditures)

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $4.5 million, or 1.4% of revenue, as compared to $10.1 million, or 2.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, capital expenditures were $15.6 million, or 1.6% of revenue, as compared to $26.5 million, or 2.4% of revenue, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $73.3 million versus $59.2 million for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 22.2% in the quarter from 15.9% in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the Company's continued focus on cost management and the lower than expected loan losses noted above. Adjusted free cash flow was $40.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 versus $53.3 million for the same period in 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin were $149.1 million and 15.3%, respectively, as compared to $152.4 million and 13.7% for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, adjusted free cash flow was $135.8 million versus $80.5 million for the same period in 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $254.4 million in available liquidity under its senior credit agreement, as well as $19.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank cash, and approximately $219.3 million in marketable securities and long-term investments.

As of September 30, 2020, total debt was $302.7 million, a decrease of approximately $35.4 million, as compared to December 31, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, net debt totaled $447.2 million, an increase of approximately $32.3 million, as compared to December 31, 2019. Total leverage (as defined in the Company's senior credit agreement) was 2.68x as of September 30, 2020 versus 3.17x as of December 31, 2019.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, WebBank continued issuing loans under the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. As of September 30, 2020, the total PPP loans and associated liabilities are $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively. The loans were funded by the PPP Liquidity Facility, have terms of between 2 and 5 years, and their repayment is guaranteed by the SBA. Loans can be forgiven in whole or part (up to full principal and any accrued interest) if certain criteria are met. The timing of loan forgiveness is uncertain at this time, but borrower forgiveness applications and SBA processing is expected over the next several quarters.

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking and youth sports.

(Financial Tables Follow)

   

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

 

(in thousands, except common units)

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

141,265

 

 

$

139,467

 

Marketable securities

 

137

 

 

220

 

Trade and other receivables - net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,433 and $2,512, respectively

 

175,822

 

 

175,043

 

Receivables from related parties

 

3,457

 

 

2,221

 

Loans receivable, including loans held for sale of $80,169 and $225,013, respectively, net

 

299,943

 

 

546,908

 

Inventories, net

 

149,558

 

 

151,641

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

39,634

 

 

33,689

 

Assets of discontinued operations

 

 

 

41,012

 

Total current assets

 

809,816

 

 

1,090,201

 

Long-term loans receivable, net

 

2,289,835

 

 

196,145

 

Goodwill

 

151,940

 

 

149,626

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

143,674

 

 

158,593

 

Deferred tax assets

 

83,380

 

 

88,645

 

Other non-current assets

 

37,995

 

 

70,616

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

231,946

 

 

250,225

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

29,744

 

 

34,324

 

Long-term investments

 

219,156

 

 

275,836

 

Assets of discontinued operations

 

 

 

18,143

 

Total Assets

 

$

3,997,486

 

 

$

2,332,354

 

LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

117,042

 

 

$

85,817

 

Accrued liabilities

 

72,261

 

 

114,941

 

Deposits

 

268,637

 

 

615,495

 

Payables to related parties

 

1,814

 

 

481

 

Short-term debt

 

70

 

 

1,800

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

13,953

 

 

14,208

 

Current portion of preferred unit liability

 

 

 

39,782

 

Other current liabilities

 

91,789

 

 

42,041

 

Liabilities of discontinued operations

 

 

 

21,256

 

Total current liabilities

 

565,566

 

 

935,821

 

Long-term deposits

 

120,221

 

 

139,222

 

Long-term debt

 

288,676

 

 

322,081

 

Other borrowings

 

2,159,721

 

 

 

Preferred unit liability

 

146,218

 

 

144,247

 

Accrued pension liabilities

 

184,396

 

 

183,228

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

1,753

 

 

2,497

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

22,804

 

 

26,458

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

38,541

 

 

14,556

 

Liabilities of discontinued operations

 

 

 

87,825

 

Total Liabilities

 

3,527,896

 

 

1,855,935

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

Capital:

 

 

 

 

Partners' capital common units: 25,189,613 and 25,023,128 issued and outstanding (after deducting 12,647,864 and 12,647,864 units held in treasury, at cost of $198,781 and $198,781), respectively

 

639,186

 

 

664,035

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(174,125)

 

 

(191,422)

 

Total Partners' Capital

 

465,061

 

 

472,613

 

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities

 

4,529

 

 

3,806

 

Total Capital

 

469,590

 

 

476,419

 

Total Liabilities and Capital

 

$

3,997,486

 

 

$

2,332,354

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

   

(in thousands, except common units and per common unit data)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diversified industrial net sales

 

$

274,094

 

 

$

281,120

 

 

$

788,566

 

 

$

862,090

 

Energy net revenue

 

22,378

 

 

44,147

 

 

75,282

 

 

126,665

 

Financial services revenue

 

33,535

 

 

45,813

 

 

109,496

 

 

123,853

 

Total revenue

 

330,007

 

 

371,080

 

 

973,344

 

 

1,112,608

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

216,322

 

 

236,474

 

 

632,600

 

 

727,489

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

67,418

 

 

76,265

 

 

219,018

 

 

256,018

 

Goodwill impairment charges

 

 

 

24,219

 

 

 

 

24,219

 

Asset impairment charges

 

 

 

659

 

 

617

 

 

849

 

Finance interest expense

 

2,537

 

 

4,568

 

 

9,446

 

 

12,693

 

(Benefit from) provision for loan losses

 

(9,684)

 

 

11,230

 

 

30,706

 

 

32,415

 

Interest expense

 

6,988

 

 

9,622

 

 

23,025

 

 

30,099

 

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net

 

(969)

 

 

(30,234)

 

 

25,515

 

 

(68,720)

 

Other income, net

 

(1,577)

 

 

(1,001)

 

 

(4,544)

 

 

(983)

 

Total costs and expenses

 

281,035

 

 

331,802

 

 

936,383

 

 

1,014,079

 

Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity method investments

 

48,972

 

 

39,278

 

 

36,961

 

 

98,529

 

Income tax provision

 

14,783

 

 

13,705

 

 

10,034

 

 

31,505

 

(Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes

 

(3,194)

 

 

1,855

 

 

26,420

 

 

(408)

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

37,383

 

 

23,718

 

 

507

 

 

67,432

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

 

(21)

 

 

(26,482)

 

 

(2,602)

 

 

(33,540)

 

Net income (loss) on deconsolidation of discontinued operations

 

1,161

 

 

 

 

(22,666)

 

 

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

 

1,140

 

 

(26,482)

 

 

(25,268)

 

 

(33,540)

 

Net income (loss)

 

38,523

 

 

(2,764)

 

 

(24,761)

 

 

33,892

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities (continuing operations)

 

(248)

 

 

(114)

 

 

(569)

 

 

(29)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders

 

$

38,275

 

 

$

(2,878)

 

 

$

(25,330)

 

 

$

33,863

 

Net income (loss) per common unit - basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

 

 

$

2.70

 

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

 

0.05

 

 

(1.06)

 

 

(1.02)

 

 

(1.34)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders

 

$

1.54

 

 

$

(0.12)

 

 

$

(1.02)

 

 

$

1.36

 

Net income (loss) per common unit - diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

 

 

$

1.93

 

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

 

0.02

 

 

(1.06)

 

 

(1.02)

 

 

(0.85)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

(0.12)

 

 

$

(1.02)

 

 

$

1.08

 

Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - basic

 

24,874,281

 

 

25,011,142

 

 

24,844,114

 

 

24,947,814

 

Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - diluted

 

52,067,382

 

 

25,011,142

 

 

24,844,114

 

 

39,604,813

 

 

Supplemental Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)

   

(in thousands, except common and preferred units)

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

141,265

 

 

$

139,467

 

WebBank cash and cash equivalents

 

122,126

 

 

125,047

 

Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank

 

$

19,139

 

 

$

14,420

 

Common units outstanding

 

25,189,613

 

 

25,023,128

 

Preferred units outstanding

 

6,422,128

 

 

7,927,288

 

 

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)

   

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income from continuing operations

 

$

37,383

 

$

23,718

 

$

507

 

$

67,432

Income tax provision

 

14,783

 

13,705

 

10,034

 

31,505

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

 

52,166

 

37,423

 

10,541

 

98,937

Add (Deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes

 

(3,194)

 

1,855

 

26,420

 

(408)

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net

 

(969)

 

(30,234)

 

25,515

 

(68,720)

Interest expense

 

6,988

 

9,622

 

23,025

 

30,099

Depreciation

 

10,999

 

10,935

 

33,085

 

32,891

Amortization

 

5,256

 

5,452

 

15,650

 

16,155

Non-cash goodwill impairment charges

 

 

24,219

 

 

24,219

Non-cash asset impairment charges

 

 

659

 

617

 

849

Non-cash pension expense

 

1,257

 

2,264

 

2,432

 

6,213

Non-cash equity-based compensation

 

333

 

243

 

589

 

634

Other items, net

 

435

 

(3,288)

 

11,259

 

11,483

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

73,271

 

$

59,150

 

$

149,133

 

$

152,352

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

 

$

330,007

 

$

371,080

 

$

973,344

 

$

1,112,608

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

22.2%

 

15.9%

 

15.3%

 

13.7%

 

Net Debt Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Total debt

 

$

302,699

 

 

$

338,089

 

Loan guarantee liability

 

52,303

 

 

 

Accrued pension liabilities

 

184,396

 

 

183,228

 

Preferred unit liability, including current portion

 

146,218

 

 

184,029

 

Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank

 

(19,139)

 

 

(14,420)

 

Marketable securities

 

(137)

 

 

(220)

 

Long-term investments

 

(219,156)

 

 

(275,836)

 

Net debt

 

$

447,184

 

 

$

414,870

 

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

 

$

36,338

 

 

$

11,167

 

 

$

296,230

 

 

$

64,867

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(4,546)

 

 

(10,113)

 

 

(15,581)

 

 

(26,523)

 

Net increase (decrease) in loans held for sale

 

8,791

 

 

52,265

 

 

(144,844)

 

 

42,193

 

Adjusted free cash flow

 

$

40,583

 

 

$

53,319

 

 

$

135,805

 

 

$

80,537

 

 

Segment Results (unaudited)

   

(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diversified industrial

 

$

274,094

 

 

$

281,120

 

 

$

788,566

 

 

$

862,090

 

Energy

 

22,378

 

 

44,147

 

 

75,282

 

 

126,665

 

Financial services

 

33,535

 

 

45,813

 

 

109,496

 

 

123,853

 

Total revenue

 

$

330,007

 

 

$

371,080

 

 

$

973,344

 

 

$

1,112,608

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diversified industrial

 

$

26,372

 

 

$

(3,042)

 

 

$

54,408

 

 

$

27,609

 

Energy

 

(1,891)

 

 

954

 

 

(7,041)

 

 

(472)

 

Financial services

 

28,701

 

 

20,436

 

 

31,892

 

 

48,012

 

Corporate and other

 

5,972

 

 

28,697

 

 

(45,693)

 

 

53,887

 

Income from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes

 

59,154

 

 

47,045

 

 

33,566

 

 

129,036

 

Interest expense

 

6,988

 

 

9,622

 

 

23,025

 

 

30,099

 

Income tax provision

 

14,783

 

 

13,705

 

 

10,034

 

 

31,505

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

$

37,383

 

 

$

23,718

 

 

$

507

 

 

$

67,432

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and other

 

$

(3,194)

 

 

$

1,855

 

 

$

26,420

 

 

$

(408)

 

Total

 

$

(3,194)

 

 

$

1,855

 

 

$

26,420

 

 

$

(408)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diversified industrial

 

$

12,243

 

 

$

11,927

 

 

$

36,893

 

 

$

35,449

 

Energy

 

3,669

 

 

4,309

 

 

11,156

 

 

13,174

 

Financial services

 

304

 

 

110

 

 

567

 

 

309

 

Corporate and other

 

39

 

 

41

 

 

119

 

 

114

 

Total depreciation and amortization

 

$

16,255

 

 

$

16,387

 

 

$

48,735

 

 

$

49,046

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diversified industrial

 

$

41,848

 

 

$

35,902

 

 

$

108,295

 

 

$

96,118

 

Energy

 

2,052

 

 

5,167

 

 

4,755

 

 

12,664

 

Financial services

 

28,656

 

 

17,931

 

 

32,457

 

 

45,632

 

Corporate and other

 

715

 

 

150

 

 

3,626

 

 

(2,062)

 

Total Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

73,271

 

 

$

59,150

 

 

$

149,133

 

 

$

152,352

 

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company changed the methods used to measure reported segment income or loss by allocating additional expenses from the Corporate and Other segment to the Diversified Industrial, Energy and Financial Services segments. In addition, the Company recast all 2019 financial information associated with API Group Limited and certain of its affiliates, which were deconsolidated during the first quarter of 2020 and previously included in the Diversified Industrial segment, to discontinued operations. The 2019 financial information has been recast to reflect these changes on a comparable basis.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

The financial data contained in this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measurements as defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including "Adjusted EBITDA," "Net Debt" and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow." The Company is presenting these non-GAAP financial measurements because it believes that these measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's business and its financial condition. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss from continuing operations before the effects of income or loss from investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value, interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash pension expense or income, and realized and unrealized gains or losses on investments, and excludes certain non-recurring and non-cash items. The Company defines Net Debt as the sum of total debt, loan guarantee liability, accrued pension liabilities and preferred unit liability, less the sum of cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), marketable securities and long-term investments. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities of continuing operations less the sum of purchases of property, plant and equipment, and net increases or decreases in loans held for sale. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors because they are measures used by the Company's Board of Directors and management to evaluate its ongoing business, including in internal management reporting, budgeting and forecasting processes, in comparing operating results across the business, as internal profitability measures, as components in assessing liquidity and evaluating the ability and the desirability of making capital expenditures and significant acquisitions, and as elements in determining executive compensation.

However, the measures are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), and the items excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Therefore, these non-GAAP financial measurements should not be considered substitutes for net income or loss, total debt, or cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Because Adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including realized losses on investments, interest expense, and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the business. There are a number of material limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool, including the following:

  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's tax provision or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income or loss from the Company's investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's interest expense;
  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash expenses in the period recorded, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements for such replacement;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's net realized and unrealized gains and losses on its investments;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not include non-cash charges for pension expense and equity-based compensation;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not include amounts related to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not include certain other non-recurring and non-cash items; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not include the Company's discontinued operations.

In addition, Net Debt assumes the Company's cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), marketable securities and long-term investments are immediately convertible in cash and can be used to reduce outstanding debt without restriction at their recorded fair value, while Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes net increases or decreases in loans held for sale, which can vary significantly from period-to-period since these loans are typically sold after origination and thus represent a significant component in WebBank's operating cash flow requirements.

The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its U.S. GAAP financial measures and using these measures only as supplemental information. The Company believes that consideration of Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, together with a careful review of its U.S. GAAP financial measures, is a well-informed method of analyzing SPLP. Because Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that reflect SPLP's current expectations and projections about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. SPLP identifies these forward-looking statements by using words such as "may," "should," "expect," "hope," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "will" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause its actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities in 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the impact of COVID-19 on business activity generally and on the Company's financial condition and operations, including whether facilities considered to be essential retain that designation, the continued decline of crude oil prices, customers' acceptance of our new and existing products, our ability to deploy our capital in a manner that maximizes unitholder value, the ability to consolidate and manage the Company's newly acquired businesses, the potential fluctuation in the Company's operating results, the Company's ongoing cash flow requirements for defined benefit pension plans, the cost of compliance with extensive federal and state regulatory requirements and any potential liability thereunder, the Company's need for additional financing and the terms and conditions of any financing that is consummated, the ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates or investment opportunities for our core businesses, the impact of losses in the Company's investment portfolio, the effect of fluctuations in interest rates and the phase-out of LIBOR, our ability to protect the Company's intellectual property rights, the Company's ability to manage risks inherent to conducting business internationally, the outcome of litigation or other legal proceedings in which we are involved from time to time, a significant disruption in, or breach in security of, our technology systems, labor disputes and the ability to recruit and retain experienced personnel, general economic conditions, fluctuations in demand for our products and services, the inability to realize the benefits of net operating losses of our affiliates and subsidiaries, the possible volatility of our common or preferred unit trading prices and other risks detailed from time to time in filings we make with the SEC. These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and no assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should read carefully the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for each of the 2020 quarterly periods, for information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company's results. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or any other reason.

Steel Partners Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Steel Partners Holdings Reports Third Quarter Financial Results Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global holding company, today announced operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Q3 2020   Q3 2019   ($ in thousands)   YTD 2020   YTD 2019 $330,007   …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) Demonstrated Superiority to Placebo and ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against SAP SE and Encourages Investors ...
VFMCRP and ChemoCentryx announce European Medicines Agency has accepted to review the Marketing ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Pluto TV Secures Exclusive Rights to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS & Branded Yu-Gi-Oh! AVOD Channel
Veolia Confirms Its Intention to Make a Public Takeover Bid
First National Bank Alaska Announced Unaudited Results for Third Quarter 2020
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results