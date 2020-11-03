 

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE DMB) Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2020. The ex-dividend date is November 18, 2020. The previous dividend announced in October was $0.0530 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to its common shareholders at a level rate based on its projected performance. At times, to maintain a stable level of distributions, the Fund may pay out less than all of its net investment income or, in addition to paying out current net investment income, the Fund may pay out accumulated undistributed income, or may return capital. As market conditions and portfolio performance may change, the rate of distributions on the Fund's shares of common stock and the Fund's distribution policy could change.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s leading investment management organizations and one of the top U.S. wealth managers, with US $2.0 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. BNY Mellon Investment Management encompasses BNY Mellon’s affiliated investment management firms, wealth management organization and global distribution companies. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight world-class investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK), one of the world’s most trusted investment partners, which has US $38.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2020.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and may also be used as a generic term to reference the Corporation as a whole or its various subsidiaries generally. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.im.bnymellon.com. BNY Mellon Investment Management’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Fund and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate the website in this release.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

Disclaimer

