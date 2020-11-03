 

Customers Bancorp Announces Plans to Distribute Shares of BM Technologies’ Common Stock Directly to Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 23:20  |  45   |   |   

As disclosed on August 6, 2020, Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (“Megalith”), MFAC Merger Sub Inc. (“Merger Sub”), BankMobile Technologies, Inc. (“BankMobile”), and Customers Bank (“the Bank”) entered into a merger agreement. This agreement provided that a portion of the consideration payable to the Bank in connection with the merger would be paid in shares of Megalith's Class A common stock to the Bank. On November 2, 2020, these parties along with Customers Bancorp amended the terms of the agreement such that, most notably, the shares received as payment will now be issued directly to the shareholders of Customers Bancorp, in lieu of the Bank.

“After careful consideration, we have elected to have the stock issued in connection with our divestiture of BankMobile directly to Customer Bancorp’s shareholders as this is, overwhelmingly, in the best interests of all parties involved,” said Customers Bancorp Chairman and CEO Jay Sidhu. “In light of the high multiples assigned to fintech companies in the current environment, this decision has the potential to fully unlock BankMobile’s intrinsic value. Further, this strategic decision should afford BankMobile greater freedom to pursue new bank partnerships and will enhance the ‘free float’ of the new company,” Sidhu stated.

Consistent with previously issued guidance, we expect the merger to close prior to the end of 2020. The aforementioned shares are expected to be issued simultaneous with the closing of the transaction subject to an ex-dividend date that has yet to be determined.

Post completion of the transaction, BankMobile will operate as BM Technologies Inc. and its shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BMTX. BM Technologies Inc. will have an independent management team and board of directors, and is expected to be one of the fastest growing digital banking platforms in the U.S.

For additional information regarding the merger agreement and subsequent amendment, please review Customer Bancorp’s Form 8-k filed with the SEC on November 2, 2020.

Corporate Overview

Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company located in West Reading, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank a full-service bank with $18.8 billion in assets at September 30, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through mobile-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI.

