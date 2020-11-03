MultiPlan Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020. That same day, MultiPlan will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

To access the live conference call, please dial (833) 423-1182 (domestic) or (236) 714-2584 (international). The conference ID for the live call is 6454654. Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.multiplan.us/events-and-presentations. A supplementary slide presentation will also be available on such website.