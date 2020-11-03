Summit Bank Forms Holding Company

Effective immediately, Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO) shareholders have approved the formation of Summit Bank Group, Inc., a bank holding company. All regulatory information and documentation for the Holding Company has been approved, making Summit Bank a wholly owned subsidiary of Summit Bank Group, Inc. As a result, Summit Bank shareholders have become 100% owners of the Holding Company.

Also, as a result of the reorganization, each share of Bank common stock owned by Summit Bank shareholders at the time of the reorganization was converted into the right to one share of the Holding Company common stock. The ticker symbol for the Holding Company remains SBKO.