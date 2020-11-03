Salem Media Group Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on November 12, 2020.

The company also plans to host a teleconference to discuss its results on November 12, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. To access the teleconference, please dial (877) 524-8416, and then ask to be joined to the Salem Media Group Third Quarter 2020 call or listen to the webcast.