MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020

MSCI will post the list of additions to and deletions from the indexes for the November 2020 Semi-Annual Index Review on its web site, www.msci.com , shortly after 11:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET) on November 10, 2020.

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, will announce the results of the November 2020 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes - including the MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets, and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Islamic and MSCI Global Islamic Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Pan-Euro and MSCI Euro Indexes, the MSCI US Equity Indexes, the MSCI US REIT Index, the MSCI China A Onshore Indexes and the MSCI China All Shares Indexes. All changes will be made as of the close of November 30, 2020.

A summary of the announcement will be made available shortly thereafter on Bloomberg page MSCN, and Reuters public page MSCIA.

Additionally, MSCI will make detailed rebalancing information available to clients beginning immediately after the summary announcement appears on Bloomberg and/or Reuters. Clients can access the subscriber section of each index at: www.msci.com/index-review-subscribers

For the MSCI US Equity Indexes and the MSCI US REIT Index, a summary of the announcement will be made available at www.msci.com.

For more information, please visit at www.msci.com.

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

This document and all of the information contained in it, including without limitation all text, data, graphs, charts (collectively, the “Information”) is the property of MSCI Inc. or its subsidiaries (collectively, “MSCI”), or MSCI’s licensors, direct or indirect suppliers or any third party involved in making or compiling any Information (collectively, with MSCI, the “Information Providers”) and is provided for informational purposes only. The Information may not be modified, reverse-engineered, reproduced or redisseminated in whole or in part without prior written permission from MSCI.