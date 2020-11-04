 

AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources

MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: AEL.H) Exploration Amseco Ltd (“Amseco” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a letter of intent dated November 2, 2020 (the “LOI”) with LithiumBank Resources Corp. (“LithiumBank”) pursuant to which Amseco proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of LithiumBank (the “Transaction”) in exchange for common shares of New LithiumBank (as defined below) to be issued on a post-Share Consolidation (as defined below) basis. The Transaction will constitute a “Reverse Takeover” of Amseco within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and will be completed on an arm’s length basis.

Proposed Terms of the Transaction

Under the terms of the LOI, it is anticipated that Amseco and LithiumBank, and if required depending on the structure of the Transaction to be confirmed by the parties at a later date, the securityholders of LithiumBank, will enter into a binding agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) pursuant to which Amseco will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of LithiumBank in consideration for the issuance (on post-Share Consolidation basis) of 20,950,000 common shares of Amseco (New LithiumBank) at a deemed price of $0.40 per share (for a total deemed consideration of $8,380,000) and  the issuance by Amseco (New LithiumBank) of 2,095,000 stock options, subject to the Company’s stock option plan and the policies of the TSXV.

Concurrent Financing

In connection with the Transaction, Amseco will complete a financing, either by way of prospectus or on a private placement basis, of a minimum of 3,750,000 common shares at an anticipated price of $0.40 per share (on post-Share Consolidation basis), for minimum proceeds of $1,500,000 (the “Offering”). The share price and maximum amount of the Offering will be confirmed at a later date in the context of the market. The Offering may be structured as a placement of subscription receipts with closing to occur prior to the closing of the Transaction.

Share Consolidation (Amseco)

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, Amseco will effect a consolidation of its shares, on the basis of one new common share of Amseco for every 5 old common shares of Amseco issued and outstanding (the “Share Consolidation”), so that approximately 2,595,775 common shares of Amseco will be outstanding on a post-Share Consolidation basis immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction. At the same time, Amseco will make equivalent adjustments to its outstanding stock options in accordance with their respective terms, so that there will be approximately 97,700 stock options outstanding on a post-Share Consolidation basis immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction.

