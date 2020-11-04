The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) on Behalf of Investors

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Columbia Sportswear Company (“Columbia Sportswear” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COLM ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 29, 2020, the Company announced its third quarter 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company stated that net sales declined 23% year-over-year partly due to “approximately $45 million of Fall 2020 shipments shifting into fourth quarter 2020.”

On this news, Columbia Sportswear’s share price fell $21.68, or 23%, to close at $74.59 per share on October 30, 2020.

