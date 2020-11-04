 

Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Announces Series A Preferred Shares to List on TSX Venture Exchange

CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MNC) (“Magnetic North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has approved to list the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”) for trading. Magnetic North anticipates trading to commence on November 6, 2020 under the symbol “MNC.PR.A”

The Series A Preferred Shares are a participating preferred share and holders will receive quarterly dividends subject to the approval and at the discretion of the board of directors of the Corporation. The Series A Preferred Shares are priced at $10.00 per share. The Series A Preferred Shares are not redeemable until March 31, 2026 and are considered to be equity and not debt. Magnetic North considers the Series A Preferred Shares to be permanent capital and has no plans to redeem once the redemption anniversary has been reached. The holders of Series A Preferred Shares are entitled to receive 50% of any capital gains received by the Company in the event of the sale or other form of disposition of an investee company and to receive 50% of the proceeds received by the ‎Company in respect of any dividend payment, special distribution or similar ‎distribution to the Company by an investee company.‎ The holders of Series A Preferred Shares shall, with respect to liquidation, dissolution or winding-up of the Company, whether voluntary or involuntary, or any other distribution of the assets of the Company among its shareholders for the purpose of winding up its affairs, be entitled to preference over the holders of common shares of the Company.

The TSXV has requested certain amendments to terms of the articles related to the Series A Preferred Shares (the “Proposed Amendments”). The Proposed Amendments only serve to clarify the Company’s current treatment and payment of dividend ‎entitlements; therefore, the Company intends to afford holders the rights provided for under the Proposed Amendments prior to being approved by the Series A Preferred Share holders given that the treatment of dividend ‎entitlements by the Company will remain the same.

