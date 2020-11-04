 

Ørsted announces intent to issue green bonds in Taiwan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 02:00  |  59   |   |   

Ørsted announces its intention to issue green unsecured senior bonds in Taiwanese Dollars (TWD) for the purpose of raising green financing for Ørsted’s continuing investments in its Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind project. It is the second time Ørsted issues green TWD bonds in the Taiwanese market.

Ørsted targets three tranches of green senior unsecured bonds with maturities of 7, 10 and 20 years for a total nominal amount of up to TWD 15 billion subject to market conditions. The final sizes, tranches, and pricing of the green senior bonds will be determined when the book-building process closes.

The bonds will be issued by Ørsted Wind Power TW Holding A/S under Ørsted’s EMTN-programme and backed by a guarantee from Ørsted A/S. The issuing entity is rated twAA by Taiwan Rating (a subsidiary of Standard & Poor’s) covering Ørsted’s activities in Taiwan. Ørsted A/S is rated Baa1 with stable outlook by Moody’s, BBB+ with stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s, and BBB+ with stable outlook by Fitch.

The green TWD bonds will be issued in accordance with Ørsted’s Green Finance Framework, which has received a second opinion with a Dark Green shading from CICERO (https://orsted.com/en/Investors/Debt/Green-Financing).

Ørsted has selected BNP Paribas, Cathay United Bank, and CTBC Bank to act as Mandated Lead Arrangers on the transaction.

The information in this announcement does not change Ørsted’s financial guidance for the financial year 2020 or the announced expected investment level for 2020.

For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
Ulrik Frøhlke
+45 99 55 95 60

 Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+45 99 55 79 96

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,120 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group's revenue was DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

 

Attachment


Orsted Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ørsted announces intent to issue green bonds in Taiwan Ørsted announces its intention to issue green unsecured senior bonds in Taiwanese Dollars (TWD) for the purpose of raising green financing for Ørsted’s continuing investments in its Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind project. It is the second …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
Director/PDMR Shareholding
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Publication of Prospectus Supplement
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Partnership with Endpoint Health to Develop Novel Companion Diagnostic in ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Interim report for the first nine months of 2020 – Strong financial results. Portfolio transformation completed.
21.10.20
Ørsted to present first nine months results on 28 October

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
9
Orsted - offshore wind farm developer and operator