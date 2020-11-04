Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2022
Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) (the “Company”) today announced it is soliciting consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from holders (the “Holders”) of its outstanding 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) to approve a waiver under and amendments to the indenture relating to the Notes (the “Indenture”, and such waiver and amendments collectively, the “Proposed Amendments”). The Proposed Amendments would increase the Company’s operational and financial flexibility given its financial and liquidity position. Adoption of the Proposed Amendments requires the consent of Holders of at least a majority of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Notes (the “Requisite Consents”).
The Company also announced today that it is concurrently commencing (i) a tender offer to purchase up to $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes through a cash tender offer, subject to receipt of the Requisite Consents in the Consent Solicitation (the “Tender Offer”), and (ii) a tender offer to purchase up to $28,705,881 aggregate principal amount of the Notes through a cash tender offer under the provisions of the Indenture which require the Company to make a cash offer to the holders of the Notes (“Holders”) within 60 days of the date that the Company realizes proceeds from Asset Sales (as defined in the Indenture) in excess of $25 million (the “Asset Sale Offer”). On September 14, 2020, this $25 million threshold was exceeded, triggering the Company’s obligation to commence the Asset Sale Offer no later than November 13, 2020. If the Requisite Consents in the Consent Solicitation are obtained, the Company plans to complete the Tender Offer and to terminate the Asset Sale Offer. Alternatively, if the Requisite Consents in the Consent Solicitation are not obtained, the Company plans to terminate the Tender Offer and complete the Asset Sale Offer.
Certain information regarding the Notes is set forth in the table below.
|
Title of Security
|
|
CUSIP/ISIN Number
|
|
Principal Amount
|
8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2022
|
|
88642RAA7/
|
|
$197,049,428
The Consent Solicitation
The Consent Solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 17, 2020, unless the Company extends it at its sole discretion (such date and time, as it may be extended, the “Solicitation Expiration Time”). The Company anticipates that the effective time of the Proposed Amendments (the “Effective Time”) will occur promptly after the receipt of the Requisite Consents at or prior to the Solicitation Expiration Time. The Effective Time may be prior to the Solicitation Expiration Time, and Holders will not be given prior notice of the Effective Time. Consents that have been validly delivered may be validly revoked until, but not after, the Effective Time. The Proposed Amendments will become operative upon payment of the Consent Payment (as defined below), subject to the satisfaction of all other conditions of the Consent Solicitation. If the Proposed Amendments are approved, the amendments will be binding on all Holders, including those that did not deliver their consent, but only Holders delivering valid and unrevoked consents on or prior to the Solicitation Expiration Time will receive a Consent Payment as described below. The Consent Solicitation is contingent upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the receipt of the Requisite Consents at or prior to the Solicitation Expiration Time. The Company may amend, extend or terminate the Consent Solicitation in its sole discretion and subject to applicable law.
