 

Thousands tune in for JNA Awards 2020 hybrid ceremony

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 03:00  |  29   |   |   

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The JNA Awards 2020 broke new ground by being the first business-to-business event in the global jewellery and gemstone industry to combine both live and virtual elements in a highly successful hybrid ceremony. Staged at the Hong Kong Arts Center and streamed through various online platforms, the show captured the attention of more than 18,000 viewers from over 20 countries, across six continents.

2020 JNA Awards Honourees connected via Zoom at the hybrid ceremony

 

 

JNA Awards 2020

 

 

Informa Markets Jewellery

 

Informa Markets Jewellery, organiser of the JNA Awards, developed the innovative new format in response to existing restrictions on mass gatherings and travel, and other challenges brought about by the pandemic. As such, this year's ceremony trained the spotlight on the movers and shakers of the global jewellery and gemstone trade, without the use of a grand ballroom, and only with limited live audience. In addition, the hybrid event allows more people from the trade to join in the celebration and witness the achievements made by these trailblazers, providing them with encouragement and motivation.

Honourees, Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients, Partners, presenters, judges, and industry guests from Hong Kong were invited to attend the live ceremony at the Hong Kong Arts Center; while Honourees, presenters and Partners from abroad participated via Zoom. All guests – whether physically or virtually present – interacted with each other in the theatre. The live event was also simultaneously broadcast for viewers from around the globe via Douyin, WeChat, Facebook, and Zoom.

One thing that didn't change was the palpable excitement felt by both Honourees and guests, as the JNA Awards only named this year's Recipients during the hybrid ceremony. After the moment of truth, Recipients were then invited to deliver an acceptance speech via Zoom.

Letitia Chow, Chairperson & Founder of JNA Awards at Informa Markets Jewellery remarked, "The event was well-received for seamlessly connecting the physical ceremony in Hong Kong with guests and Honourees from around the world – some of whom even organised their own private viewing parties for this occasion. We are glad that jewellers across different time zones came together to enjoy an hour of celebration in this difficult year. We also find comfort in knowing that everyone is gearing up to overcome challenges."

Established by Informa Markets Jewellery in 2012, the JNA Awards honours companies and individuals who uphold best business practices, innovation and excellence in the jewellery industry, regardless of scale, specialisation or geographical location. A total of 32 Honourees across seven categories were honoured, from which 14 individuals and companies were announced as Recipients. To watch the hybrid ceremony, please click here; to view the Recipient list, please click here.

JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Shanghai Diamond Exchange, alongside Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Ltd.

For more information, visit http://www.JNAawards.com/ or contact:
JNA Awards Marketing
Informa Markets  
+852 2516-2184
marketing@jnaawards.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326138/Honouree_Group_Photo_R2.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326141/JNA_Awards_logo_2020_RGB.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326147/IM_Jewellery_GMV_Lock_ups_RGB_Indigo_Green_Grad.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thousands tune in for JNA Awards 2020 hybrid ceremony HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The JNA Awards 2020 broke new ground by being the first business-to-business event in the global jewellery and gemstone industry to combine both live and virtual elements in a highly successful hybrid ceremony. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Thomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
Asia's Top Companies Recognized at the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices
Light Sensor Market Size Worth $6.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
SecondWave: AirConsole is giving everyone free access to all of their video games during the new wave of ...
Sungrow Bags the Contract to Supply Inverters to Two of the Largest Subsidy-free Solar Farms in the ...
Disinfection Robot Market Set to Surge at a High CAGR Of 27% Over the Next Ten Years, Expanding 10X ...
HGC establishes fast-track network connection to BDx's Singapore Data Centre
Maire Tecnimont Group's NextChem And Indian Oil Corporation Sign India's First Circular Economy MoU
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Peak Re Announces the Successful Issuance of USD250,000,000 5.35% Perpetual Subordinated Guaranteed ...
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods