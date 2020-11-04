Thousands tune in for JNA Awards 2020 hybrid ceremony

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The JNA Awards 2020 broke new ground by being the first business-to-business event in the global jewellery and gemstone industry to combine both live and virtual elements in a highly successful hybrid ceremony. Staged at the Hong Kong Arts Center and streamed through various online platforms, the show captured the attention of more than 18,000 viewers from over 20 countries, across six continents.

Informa Markets Jewellery, organiser of the JNA Awards, developed the innovative new format in response to existing restrictions on mass gatherings and travel, and other challenges brought about by the pandemic. As such, this year's ceremony trained the spotlight on the movers and shakers of the global jewellery and gemstone trade, without the use of a grand ballroom, and only with limited live audience. In addition, the hybrid event allows more people from the trade to join in the celebration and witness the achievements made by these trailblazers, providing them with encouragement and motivation.

Honourees, Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients, Partners, presenters, judges, and industry guests from Hong Kong were invited to attend the live ceremony at the Hong Kong Arts Center; while Honourees, presenters and Partners from abroad participated via Zoom. All guests – whether physically or virtually present – interacted with each other in the theatre. The live event was also simultaneously broadcast for viewers from around the globe via Douyin, WeChat, Facebook, and Zoom.

One thing that didn't change was the palpable excitement felt by both Honourees and guests, as the JNA Awards only named this year's Recipients during the hybrid ceremony. After the moment of truth, Recipients were then invited to deliver an acceptance speech via Zoom.

Letitia Chow, Chairperson & Founder of JNA Awards at Informa Markets Jewellery remarked, "The event was well-received for seamlessly connecting the physical ceremony in Hong Kong with guests and Honourees from around the world – some of whom even organised their own private viewing parties for this occasion. We are glad that jewellers across different time zones came together to enjoy an hour of celebration in this difficult year. We also find comfort in knowing that everyone is gearing up to overcome challenges."

Established by Informa Markets Jewellery in 2012, the JNA Awards honours companies and individuals who uphold best business practices, innovation and excellence in the jewellery industry, regardless of scale, specialisation or geographical location. A total of 32 Honourees across seven categories were honoured, from which 14 individuals and companies were announced as Recipients. To watch the hybrid ceremony, please click here; to view the Recipient list, please click here.

JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Shanghai Diamond Exchange, alongside Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Ltd.

