 

Jubilant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 06:43  |  42   |   |   

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Jubilant_Therapeutics_Logo

-  The Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference taking place November 9-12. Jubilant Therapeutics will present virtually on Wednesday, November 11 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Click Here to register and attend.

-  The LSX Investival Showcase taking place November 11-16. Jubilant Therapeutics will share a company presentation virtually during this event that would be available on the event portal. Click Here to register and attend.

-  The Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference taking place November 17-19. Jubilant Therapeutics will virtually attend this conference and will be available for meetings. Click Here to register and attend.

About Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. 

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a patient-centric biopharmaceutical company advancing potent and selective small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its advanced discovery engine integrates structure-based design and computational algorithms to discover and develop novel, precision therapeutics against both first-in-class and validated but intractable targets in genetically-defined patient populations. The Company's entrepreneurial minded leadership and scientific teams strive for speed and efficiency by employing a business model that leverages the proven and synergistic capabilities of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited's value chain and shared services. Jubilant Therapeutics is headquartered in the U.S. and guided by globally renowned key opinion leaders and scientific advisory board members. For more information, please visit www.jubilanttx.com or follow us on Twitter @JubilantTx and LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064788/Jubilant_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jubilant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Company management …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Thomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
Light Sensor Market Size Worth $6.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
HGC establishes fast-track network connection to BDx's Singapore Data Centre
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Enventure Announces First Commercial SameDrift System Installation
SecondWave: AirConsole is giving everyone free access to all of their video games during the new wave of ...
tether.bet Announces the Largest Ever Political Bet
Discovery Life Sciences Expands their PacBio Center of Excellence to Become One of the Largest ...
Disinfection Robot Market Set to Surge at a High CAGR Of 27% Over the Next Ten Years, Expanding 10X ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Peak Re Announces the Successful Issuance of USD250,000,000 5.35% Perpetual Subordinated Guaranteed ...
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods