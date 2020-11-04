 

MARIMEKKO’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2021

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 4 November 2020 at 7.45 a.m.

MARIMEKKO’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2021

Marimekko Corporation’s results for the year 2020 will be released on Thursday, 18 February 2021 at 8.00 a.m. The Financial Statements 2020 will be published in week 12, at the latest.

The company’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 at 2 p.m. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later on by the Board of Directors. An announcement on the resolutions of the meeting will be released after the meeting.

The following interim and half-year reports will be published in 2021:

  • January to March, on Thursday, 20 May 2021 at 8.00 a.m.
  • January to June, on Thursday, 19 August 2021 at 8.00 a.m.
  • January to September, on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 at 8.00 a.m.


MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen
tel. +358 40 5846944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media


Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2019, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 251 million and the company's net sales were EUR 125 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 450 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

 


