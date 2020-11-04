 

Khaled Ismail joins Omnix International as Chief Commercial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 07:00  |  21   |   |   
  • Khaled joins Omnix International from Oracle, where he served in several roles, most recently as Senior Vice President – Business Applications, ECEMEA
  • The veteran information technology and business development professional will steer Omnix International's growth in key markets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnix International, an end-to-end intelligent technology solutions and services provider, announced today the appointment of Khaled Ismail as Chief Commercial Officer, effective November 1st, 2020. Omnix helps clients lead the digital optimization and transformation journey across workforce, operations, customers and services, to achieve a competitive advantage.

Khaled Ismail joins Omnix International as Chief Commercial Officer

Khaled Ismail joins Omnix with several decades of leadership in the information technology industry, having held senior roles that saw achieve measurable benefits and remarkable business development success. In his new role, Khaled will lead Omnix International's business strategy and commercial development, applying his expertise and skills toward positioning Omnix International as the next-generation systems integrator across the MENA region.

Commenting on Khaled's appointment, Wael Fakharany, Chief Executive Officer of Omnix International, said: "Khaled is a dynamic leader and an IT sector business development heavyweight, and we couldn't be happier to welcome him as an invaluable addition to the executive team at this period of the company's growth."

"His track record and reputation in the industry are underpinned by a vision-driven approach to decision making, strategic planning, and tactical implementation, and this will help us move our market position forward," added Fakharany.

In the course of his 24-year tenure at Oracle, Khaled has maintained a considerable growth profile for the company as it navigated several phases of transformation in technology, value and proposition. In the process, he has built and led robust teams of sales consultants and business development experts.

"I decided to join Omnix international to team up with a group of talented individuals in a well-established organization coming from this region with a passion to excel in the IT field globally and drive the transformation journey with their customers in the Middle East and Africa," said Khaled, adding: "Our main focus will be the specialization to bring a valuable and unique experience to support the customers in their mission, and building strategic partnership with our partners and customers."

Khaled will utilize his technical experience to drive key vertical markets in the healthcare, education, public sector, construction and retail sectors. Additionally, he will support clients with valuable and unique experiences, and will build strategic partnerships with the company's extensive network of partners.

Khaled is a certified life and career coach, with a strong ability to develop and lead personnel who meet and exceed goals.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider with a focused expertise in digital strategy and consultancy towards business success. Currently Omnix employs over 1700 staff across 5 countries, providing intelligent business, hybrid-cloud infrastructure, modelling and virtual interactions, intelligent workplace & spaces, and cybersecurity integrated solutions. Together delivering consulting, technical, support and managed services with over 33 years of experience and a proven track record across the GCC.

In the GCC region, Omnix International has worked extensively with scores of partners in the government and private sectors, taking a leading role in the digital transformation of processes, procedures and operations at public and private enterprises through the implementation of advanced, high-value and frontline technologies.

For more information, please contact:

Natasha D'souza – Associate PR Director
natasha@acornstrategy.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Khaled Ismail joins Omnix International as Chief Commercial Officer Khaled joins Omnix International from Oracle, where he served in several roles, most recently as Senior Vice President – Business Applications, ECEMEA The veteran information technology and business development professional will steer Omnix …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Thomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
Light Sensor Market Size Worth $6.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
HGC establishes fast-track network connection to BDx's Singapore Data Centre
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Enventure Announces First Commercial SameDrift System Installation
SecondWave: AirConsole is giving everyone free access to all of their video games during the new wave of ...
tether.bet Announces the Largest Ever Political Bet
Discovery Life Sciences Expands their PacBio Center of Excellence to Become One of the Largest ...
Disinfection Robot Market Set to Surge at a High CAGR Of 27% Over the Next Ten Years, Expanding 10X ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Peak Re Announces the Successful Issuance of USD250,000,000 5.35% Perpetual Subordinated Guaranteed ...
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods