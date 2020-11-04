 

EQS-News Relief Appoints J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. as Consultant to Strengthen Management Team

Relief Appoints J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. as Consultant to Strengthen Management Team

Geneva, Switzerland, November 04, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, today announced the appointment of J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. as development and regulatory consultant. Dr. Waymack will strengthen the management team in all activities pertaining to the late stage development of RLF-100(TM), including regulatory activities. He will also be responsible for establishing Relief's new Clinical Advisory Board and recruiting experts to join this body, in close collaboration with Relief's Chief Medical Officer, Gilles Della Corte, M.D.

Dr. Waymack has an extensive track record in the pharmaceutical drug development arena and currently serves as President of Waymack Consulting, which provides expert services to healthcare companies. He was the founder of Kitov Pharmaceuticals and served as its Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as its Chief Medical Officer from the company's founding until his retirement in 2019. During his tenure, Kitov was granted U.S. FDA approval for its NDA for its first drug, Consensi(TM) (amlodipine plus celecoxib), for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritic pain and hypertension. Prior to founding Kitov, Dr. Waymack was a U.S. FDA medical officer, an associate professor of surgery and director of the surgical intensive care unit at the New Jersey School of Medicine and Dentistry. He was also formerly chief of surgical studies at the U.S. Army's Institute for Surgical Research. Dr. Waymack has been granted multiple patents and has authored or co-authored over 100 publications. He currently sits on multiple boards of directors and advisory boards for companies within the pharmaceutical industry. He received his medical degree from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.

