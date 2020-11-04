 

EQS-Adhoc Medacta Group SA proposes the election of Riccardo Braglia as new independent member of the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.11.2020, 07:00  |  42   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Medacta Group SA proposes the election of Riccardo Braglia as new independent member of the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2020

04-Nov-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Medacta Group SA proposes the election of Riccardo Braglia as new independent member of the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2020

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 4 November 2020 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) announces the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2020 for the election of Riccardo Braglia as an additional independent member of the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting will also be called to pass resolution on the appointment of Mr Braglia as member of the Remuneration Committee. After his appointment, the Remuneration Committee will be composed of the independent directors Philippe Weber, as Chairman, and Riccardo Braglia, succeeding Alberto Siccardi and Victor Balli as members of the Committee.

Mr Braglia is the Group Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO of Helsinn Holding SA, the parent company of Swiss headquartered Helsinn group. Helsinn is one of the world's leading supportive cancer care companies, with a comprehensive portfolio of oncology products and therapies, production site in Switzerland and Ireland and growing presences in the U.S. and China. Mr. Braglia holds various additional roles within the Helsinn group, including the role of president of Helsinn Investment Funds (3B Future Heath fund), set up in 2016 to support early-stage funding and strategic support to innovative healthcare companies.

Mr Braglia holds various roles at other companies in the health care sector in Switzerland and abroad, including Thorne Research USA. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Swiss American Chamber of Commerce and Conquer Cancer Foundation USA.

In addition to his business endeavors, Mr Braglia is also active in the field of philanthropy. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Fondazione Nuovo Fiore in Africa - Switzerland, a foundation which focuses on the development and improvement of children education in Africa, and a member of the board of the Gabriele and Anna Braglia Foundation - Switzerland.

Seite 1 von 3
Medacta Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Medacta Group SA proposes the election of Riccardo Braglia as new independent member of the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2020 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Corporate Action Medacta Group SA proposes the election of Riccardo Braglia as new independent member of the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2020 04-Nov-2020 / …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020
DGAP-News: SFC Energy: Simark Controls erhält Auftrag eines kanadischen Gasförder-Unternehmens über EFOY ...
DGAP-News: mainvestor GmbH / Noratis AG: '5,50 %-Anleihe in der Emission - Bezahlbares Wohnen bringt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Capital reduction and further authorization to issue convertible bonds with ...
DGAP-News: GK Software erfolgreich im Cloud-Geschäft - zwei Großkunden entscheiden sich für cloud4retail
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresabschluss
DGAP-News: Successful Lettings: DIC Asset AG Re-Lets Bremen's Former Kaufhof Department Store  of about ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
EQS-News: Medacta Expands its Knee Offerings with New SensiTiN System with Low Metal Ion Release
13.10.20
EQS-News: Medacta Launches M.U.S.T. 2.0 Instrumentation to Expand its Offerings for Spine Pathologies

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.20
3
Medacta - IPO