Press Release Medacta Group SA proposes the election of Riccardo Braglia as new independent member of the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2020 CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 4 November 2020 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) announces the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2020 for the election of Riccardo Braglia as an additional independent member of the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting will also be called to pass resolution on the appointment of Mr Braglia as member of the Remuneration Committee. After his appointment, the Remuneration Committee will be composed of the independent directors Philippe Weber, as Chairman, and Riccardo Braglia, succeeding Alberto Siccardi and Victor Balli as members of the Committee.

Mr Braglia is the Group Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO of Helsinn Holding SA, the parent company of Swiss headquartered Helsinn group. Helsinn is one of the world's leading supportive cancer care companies, with a comprehensive portfolio of oncology products and therapies, production site in Switzerland and Ireland and growing presences in the U.S. and China. Mr. Braglia holds various additional roles within the Helsinn group, including the role of president of Helsinn Investment Funds (3B Future Heath fund), set up in 2016 to support early-stage funding and strategic support to innovative healthcare companies.

Mr Braglia holds various roles at other companies in the health care sector in Switzerland and abroad, including Thorne Research USA. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Swiss American Chamber of Commerce and Conquer Cancer Foundation USA.

In addition to his business endeavors, Mr Braglia is also active in the field of philanthropy. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Fondazione Nuovo Fiore in Africa - Switzerland, a foundation which focuses on the development and improvement of children education in Africa, and a member of the board of the Gabriele and Anna Braglia Foundation - Switzerland.