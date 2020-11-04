CENIT 9 Months 2020: Sales decline by 13% compared to the previous year

Stuttgart, November 4 th , 2020 - During the first nine months, CENIT group generated sales revenues of EUR k 109,710 (prior year: EUR k 126,156/-13.0%). Sales revenues in CENITs consulting and services segment decreased by -20.1% to EUR k 29,127 (prior year: EUR k 36,474). Sales of third-party software increased by approx. -11.5% to EUR k 69,227 (prior year: EUR k 78,231). Sales proceeds from CENIT's proprietary software decreased as well from EUR k 11,364 to EUR k 11,053 (-2.7%).

The gross profit (operating output less cost of materials) amounted to EUR k 53,977 (prior year: EUR k 63,119), representing a decrease of -14.5%. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR k 6,049 (prior year: EUR k 8,901/-32.0%) and EBIT of EUR k 1,672 (prior year: EUR k 4,546/-63.2%). Results per share were 0.11 EUR (prior year: 0.36 EUR).

Orders Development

During the first nine months, the group-wide order intake totaled EUR k 105,195 (prior year: EUR k 124,939). On September 30th, 2020 orders in hand amounted to EUR k 42,708 (prior year: EUR k 52,172).

Asset and Financial Situation

On the balance-sheet date, equity capital totaled EUR k 41,400 (31 Dec. 2019: EUR k 40,940), accounting for an equity ratio of 50.2% (31 Dec. 2019: 45.8%). On the balance-sheet date, bank deposits and liquid assets totaled EUR k 27,234 (31 Dec. 2019: EUR k 18,461). The operative cash flow was EUR k 12,320 (prior year: EUR k 12,540).

Employees

On September 30th, 2020, CENIT group employed 711 (prior year: 734). Group-wide personnel costs for the reporting period were EUR k 41,325 (prior year: EUR k 45,520).

Outlook

The global economic environment continues to be characterized by great uncertainties due to the corona virus pandemic, especially in our main sectors of automotive, aerospace and mechanical engineering. It therefore remains difficult to predict the negative effects.