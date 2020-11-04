BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 03 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 24.2207 £ 21.3562 Estimated MTD return 0.34 % 0.05 % Estimated YTD return 5.77 % 3.49 % Estimated ITD return 142.21 % 113.56 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 18.10 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -25.27 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -29.76 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares 189,000 N/A Average Price € 17.75 N/A Range of Price N/A N/A