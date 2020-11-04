BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 04.11.2020, 07:30 | 59 | 0 |
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 03 Nov 2020.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 24.2207
|£ 21.3562
|Estimated MTD return
|0.34 %
|0.05 %
|Estimated YTD return
|5.77 %
|3.49 %
|Estimated ITD return
|142.21 %
|113.56 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 18.10
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-25.27 %
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,500.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-29.76 %
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|189,000
|N/A
|Average Price
|€ 17.75
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0