 

BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 03 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    24.2207 £    21.3562
Estimated MTD return      0.34 %      0.05 %
Estimated YTD return      5.77 %      3.49 %
Estimated ITD return    142.21 %    113.56 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    18.10 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -25.27 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -29.76 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares      189,000 N/A
Average Price €    17.75 N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

