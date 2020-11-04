 

OX2 builds most wind power in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 07:59  |  44   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past six years, OX2 has installed the most onshore wind turbines in Europe, according to statistics from the trade association WindEurope. Since 2015, OX2 has installed a total of 377 wind turbines, with a total capacity of 1.6 GW.

"We are proud to have contributed a significant amount of renewable energy for Europeans. In order to counter the climate crisis, all countries need to continue expanding wind power," says Paul Stormoen, CEO for OX2. 

Since 2015, OX2 has installed a total of 377 onshore wind turbines in Europe, with a total capacity of 1.6 GW. This gives the wind power company a first place on the trade organisation WindEurope's list of the largest onshore wind power companies in Europe. Forestalia comes in second, and SSE in third place.

The EU member states want the union's wind power capacity to more than double by 2030, from approximately 200 GW to 400 GW, according to the National Energy and Climate Plans. This would create about 150,000 new jobs and double wind power's share of electricity consumption in the EU, from 15 per cent to 30 per cent, according to WindEurope's report "Wind energy and economic recovery in Europe".

"Wind will be the backbone of Europe's future energy system. By 2050 the EU wants up to 750 GW of onshore wind (today we have 197 GW). To reach this target we need the right policy framework for building new wind. But even more importantly, we need people and companies who are keen to roll up their sleeves and deliver the energy transition. OX2 exemplifies this spirit," says WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson.

"Investments in wind power will simultaneously put a break on the climate crisis as well as restart the European economy. However, slow permit processes risk shrinking the investment rate, which is why it is important that all member states act to clarify and prioritise the permit process for wind power in order to follow the energy and climate plans," says Paul Stormoen.

Today, wind power in Europe employs 300,000 people and adds €37 billion to the EU GDP, according to WindEurope. Each new wind turbine generates €10 million of economic activity.

More information:

WindEurope's report Wind energy and economic recovery in Europe can be found here.

For more information, please contact:

Rebecca Karlsson, Head of Communciation & Sustainability OX2, phone: +46 734 21 50 50, email: rebecca.karlsson@ox2.com

About OX2

OX2 develops, builds and manages renewable power generation. OX2 has taken a leading position in large-scale onshore wind power over the past 15 years, having generated more than 2.3 GW of wind power in the Nordic region. By constantly increasing access to renewable energy, OX2 is promoting the transition towards a more sustainable future. OX2 has operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, Lithuania and France. Its head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. Sales revenue in 2019 amounted to EUR 463 million. For more information, please visit: www.ox2.com

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ox2/r/ox2-builds-most-wind-power-in-europe,c3230560

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1522/3230560/1330050.pdf

OX2 builds most wind power in Europe

https://news.cision.com/ox2/i/metsalamminkangas-wind-farm--finland,c28 ...

Metsälamminkangas wind farm, Finland



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OX2 builds most wind power in Europe STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - For the past six years, OX2 has installed the most onshore wind turbines in Europe, according to statistics from the trade association WindEurope. Since 2015, OX2 has installed a total of 377 wind turbines, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Thomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
tether.bet Announces the Largest Ever Political Bet
Light Sensor Market Size Worth $6.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
HGC establishes fast-track network connection to BDx's Singapore Data Centre
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Enventure Announces First Commercial SameDrift System Installation
SecondWave: AirConsole is giving everyone free access to all of their video games during the new wave of ...
Discovery Life Sciences Expands their PacBio Center of Excellence to Become One of the Largest ...
Disinfection Robot Market Set to Surge at a High CAGR Of 27% Over the Next Ten Years, Expanding 10X ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Peak Re Announces the Successful Issuance of USD250,000,000 5.35% Perpetual Subordinated Guaranteed ...
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Maggie Creek Exploration Update
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods