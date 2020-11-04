 

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2

4 November 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) notes that operations continue following the hydraulic stimulation at Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 well in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia. Following a short initial flow back of hydraulic fracture stimulation fluid to surface the well was subsequently shut in and production tubing was successfully installed and tested. Flow back operations recommenced in late October, with the well currently flowing back at a rate of approximately 500 bbl/d with minor gas breakthroughs observed to date. Further updates will be provided to the market as appropriate.

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.  Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited (ASX: ORG) (“Origin Energy”) are joint venture partners in respect of the Beetaloo project.

About Origin Energy
Origin Energy is a leading Australian integrated energy company. Origin is a leading energy retailer with approximately 4.2 million customer accounts, has approximately 7,500 MW of owner and contracted power generation capacity and is also a large natural gas supplier. Origin is the upstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, which supplies natural gas to domestic markets and exports LNG under long term contracts.

