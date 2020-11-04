 

Interim Report January - September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 08:00  |  64   |   |   

Improved profitability driven by increased SaaS revenues and sustained cost control

July – September 2020

  • Net sales decreased by 13.3% to SEK 86.9 (100.2) million
  • SaaS revenues increased by 16.4% to SEK 38.4 (33.0) million
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 13.6 (13.2) million
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 5.3 (-14.5) million
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.03 (0.29) and SEK 0.03 (0.29) respectively

January – September 2020

  • Net sales decreased by 9.2% to SEK 263.6 (290.2) million
  • SaaS revenue increased by 19.8% to SEK 116.3 (97.1) million
  • ARR (annual recurring revenue) increased by 15.3% to SEK 156.6 (135.8) million 
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 18.4 (31.0) million, adjusted for non-recurring items EBITDA amounted to SEK 34.9 (31.0) million
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK -7.6 (-9.4) million
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.58 (0.16) and SEK -0.58 (0.16) respectively

Significant events during the quarter

  •  ZetaDisplay announces that its software will be part of the Digital Signage installation for more than 750 Burger King quick service restaurants in the Russian Federation and CIS countries.

Significant events after the quarter

  •  ZetaDisplay announces that its Norwegian subsidiary will start delivery of music management services for 52 7-Eleven convenience stores in the Oslo metropolitan area.

CEO comment

ZetaDisplay continues to grow as software and services company. During the quarter, we saw continued restraint in project and hardware sales because of COVID-19, but also a stable development of SaaS revenues and maintained cost control. EBITDA improved by 2.4% year-on-year, SaaS revenue increased by 16.4% compared to the same period last year. Annual Recurring Revenue amounted to SEK 156.6 million, an increase by 15.3% compared to the same period last year and by 2.8% in relation to the previous quarter.

Net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 86.9 (100.2) million, a decrease of 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Project sales continued to be affected by customer restraint because of COVID-19 and were 27% lower than the corre­sponding period last year. Gross profit decreased by SEK 4.4 million to SEK 47.0 (51.4) million. The gross margin was 52.8 (50.4) % because of a higher share of SaaS revenues. EBITDA for the period amounted to SEK 13.6 (13.2) million, a margin of 15.6 (13.2) %.

