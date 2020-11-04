“Despite a challenging environment, we saw steady progress in several areas in the first nine months, and we have recently revised our net profit outlook upwards. Our underlying business remained stable, and we saw good customer activity resulting in stable income, driven by most of our Nordic markets and large corporates. We continued to support our customers during the corona crisis, and with our strong capital base we are in a good position to continue to do so. We also made progress on our 2023 plan that will make us a simpler, faster and more efficient organisation to the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

First nine months of 2020 vs first nine months of 2019

Danske Bank posted a net profit of DKK 3.1 billion for the first nine months of 2020, against a net profit of DKK 10.0 billion for the same period in the year before, which, however, included a DKK 1.3 billion one-off gain from the sale of Danica Pension Sweden in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding that one-off gain, total income was at around the same level as in the year before.

The decrease in net profit was due mainly to higher impairments in the first nine months of this year.

Total income of DKK 31.4 billion (down 4%)

Operating expenses of DKK 20.4 billion (up 6%)

Impairments of DKK 6.3 billion (against DKK 0.8 billion in the first nine months of 2019)

Net profit of DKK 3.1 billion (against DKK 10.0 billion in the first nine months of 2019)

Return on shareholders’ equity of 2.3% (against 8.5% in the first nine months of 2019)

Strong capital position, with a total capital ratio of 23.3% and a CET1 capital ratio of 18.2%

Nordic economies have held up relatively well

The Nordic economies have held up relatively well in the corona crisis so far, with better than expected developments in the housing market and unemployment rates, a rebound in consumer spending and few bankruptcies, and with direct government support measures having an effect. This resulted in good customer activity, which in turn led to a stable income development. It is also reflected in credit quality, which continued to be overall strong. The level of impairments was due primarily to our timely approach to the macroeconomic effects of the coronavirus pandemic as well as to charges made against exposures in the oil sector. Visibility regarding the global economic recovery is still limited, however, and Danske Bank continues to take a cautious approach to risks, retaining strong liquidity and capital positions, which means that we are able to help customers if and when the need arises.