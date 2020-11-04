 

Anoto Group agrees to extend the CEO’s contract for another year

Stockholm, November 4, 2020 – The Board of Directors of Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) has agreed with the Company’s CEO, Joonhee Won, to extend his contract until July 6, 2021. 

The decision to extend Joonhee Won’s employment will enable the Board to start the search for a new CEO and ensure that there will be a smooth transition. 

“We are glad to see Joonhee Won extend his role as CEO during this uncertain time caused by Covid-19. His continued role as CEO allows us to execute critical business operations, for example, the transition of manufacturing of pens to Mexico, and thereby be able to scale-up manufacturing. It also gives us more time to recruit the right CEO to replace Joonhee Won. We are pleased with this decision and thank Joonhee Won for his continued commitment to Anoto,“ says Perry Ha, Chairman of the Board of Anoto.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

