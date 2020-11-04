 

Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign enters USD 4 billion bone graft market by acquiring Sirakoss Ltd

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – November 4, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company OssDsign has acquired the bone graft substitute company Sirakoss Ltd. The acquisition, which is expected to immediately provide OssDsign with a five times larger addressable market, is partly financed by a heavily over-subscribed directed share issue of approximately SEK 65 million before transaction costs. A large number of Swedish and international investors took part in the issue. 

OssDsign is a Swedish medtech company dedicated to creating regenerative implants for improved healing of bone defects. OssDsign provides neurosurgeons and reconstructive plastic surgeons around the world with an expanding range of innovative implant solutions for improved patient outcomes.

Sirakoss Ltd is a privately held Scottish company that has developed Osteo3 ZP Putty, a nanosynthetic bone graft substitute designed to provide surgeons with an easy-to-use, advanced solution for treating skeletal defects including spine and trauma bone grafting procedures. Sirakoss has been preparing for a commercial launch of Osteo3 ZP Putty since the product received FDA clearance in June 2020, and OssDsign intends to start commercial activities around the product in the US market for spinal fusion immediately following the acquisition.

The acquisition is judged to provide OssDsign with a five times larger addressable market. OssDsign expects to see revenue from Osteo3 ZP Putty during the second half of 2021 following approval processes in US hospitals where the company already is present with its existing implants for cranial reconstruction. Over time, bone graft is expected to represent a substantial percentage of OssDsign’s turnover.

According to market data from Millenium Research Group, the global bone graft substitute market is projected to be worth USD 4 billion in 2021. This market is characterized by high growth, with an 8% CAGR and gross margins reaching above 90%.

“OssDsign’s acquisition of Sirakoss is an important step forward in establishing a strong foothold in the rapidly growing global market for bone repair solutions. The strong interest shown for the directed share issue reflects the confidence of prominent investors in our portfolio company’s ability to create substantial value for both patients and shareholders, and we are looking forward to follow and support its continued endeavors,” said Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development. 

14.10.20
Prestigious publication confirms potential of technology used by Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign
07.10.20
Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics receives FDA clearance to initiate Phase 1 study of APR-548