ENGIE EPS’ Hydrogen Technology Records a New Achievement in Singapore

The Semakau project has been developed in a multifluid microgrid under the frame of the program Renewable Energy Integration Demonstrator – Singapore (REIDS-SPORE) by ENGIE Lab Singapore and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) consisting in the largest hybrid microgrid test and research platform built in a tropical area.

“The energy storage system installed in Semakau is only the latest successful application of ENGIE EPS’ hydrogen proprietary technology. This represents another example of the enormous potential of our solutions, which after 15 years of experience in hydrogen systems can be applied all over the world, also in a tropical environment” commented Carlalberto Guglielminotti, ENGIE EPS’ CEO and General Manager, “We are proud to contribute with our patented hydrogen-based technology to the REIDS project, accelerating the transition towards a green economy throughout Southeast Asia”.

The REIDS-SPORE microgrid, for which ENGIE EPS has supplied the Hydrogen “Power-to-Power” system, aims to demonstrate the benefits of microgrids, testing the integration of solar, wind, thermal, storage and power-to-gas technologies to verify that different renewable energy sources can operate well together, as well as to provide a testing and training platform for low carbon technologies related to energy.

ENGIE EPS’ equipment consists of a Hydrogen Power-to-Power system, based on proprietary technology, composed by an electrolyser system, converting water and electricity into hydrogen (Power-to-Gas), a fuel cell system converting hydrogen back to electricity (Gas-to-Power) and hydrogen and oxygen storage of approximately 2 MWh.

ENGIE EPS will support ENGIE Lab Singapore to carry out additional tests and will cooperate with ENGIE Lab Singapore to ensure the best performance of the systems. The Semakau site’s commissioning has been completed successfully, and its inauguration is scheduled for 26 November 2020.

About ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is an industrial player within the ENGIE group that develops technologies to revolutionize the paradigm shift in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC Mid & Small and the CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

For more information: www.engie-eps.com

About ENGIE

Our Group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition "as a service" for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.

With our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.

Turnover in 2019: EUR 60.1 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

