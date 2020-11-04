 

NORDEN initiates share buy-back programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 08:19  |  26   |   |   

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 87 - 4 NOVEMBER 2020

The Board of Directors has decided to carry out a share buy-back of up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). The share buy-back programme is initiated pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors, which entitles NORDEN to acquire treasury shares at a nominal value not exceeding 10% of the share capital at the market price applicable at the time of acquisition with a deviation of up to 10%. This authorisation was most recently renewed at NORDEN’s general meeting on 12 June 2020.

Purpose
The purpose of the share buy-back program is to adjust the capital structure of the Company. A maximum of 4,070,000 shares can be acquired.

Time frame
The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021.

Safe Harbour method
The programme will be structured in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation).

Terms

  • NORDEN will appoint Danske Bank to act as lead manager and execute the purchase of shares on behalf of the Company. The bank will make all share purchase decisions independently and without the involvement of NORDEN.
  • Prior to the share buy-back, NORDEN holds 2,359,467 treasury shares, equal to 5,80% of the share capital.
  • The daily volume of purchased shares cannot exceed 25% of the average daily volume of shares traded within the last 20 trading days prior to the trading day.
  • During the buy-back programme, no shares will be purchased at a price exceeding the higher of the following two prices: i) the price of the latest independent trade and ii) the highest current independent bid on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.
  • NORDEN is entitled to stop the share buy-back programme at any time. If the programme is stopped prematurely, NORDEN will disclose this in an announcement to NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.
  • Details of all transactions executed under the buy-back programme will be publicly disclosed not later than every 7th trading day.

Kind regards

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman of the board

For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tlf.: 3315 0451

Attachment


Dampskibsselskabet Norden Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NORDEN initiates share buy-back programme ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 87 - 4 NOVEMBER 2020 The Board of Directors has decided to carry out a share buy-back of up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). The share buy-back programme is initiated pursuant to the authorisation …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Director/PDMR Shareholding
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Publication of Prospectus Supplement
Biogen to Present Positive Phase 2 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Data at American College of ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:16 Uhr
Interim report – third quarter 2020 – guidance raised
29.10.20
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Final weekly report on share buy-back
29.10.20
Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program
28.10.20
Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program
27.10.20
Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program
26.10.20
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Weekly report on share buy-back
26.10.20
Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program
23.10.20
Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program
22.10.20
Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program
21.10.20
Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program