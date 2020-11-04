NORDEN initiates share buy-back programme

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 87 - 4 NOVEMBER 2020

The Board of Directors has decided to carry out a share buy-back of up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). The share buy-back programme is initiated pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors, which entitles NORDEN to acquire treasury shares at a nominal value not exceeding 10% of the share capital at the market price applicable at the time of acquisition with a deviation of up to 10%. This authorisation was most recently renewed at NORDEN’s general meeting on 12 June 2020.

Purpose

The purpose of the share buy-back program is to adjust the capital structure of the Company. A maximum of 4,070,000 shares can be acquired.