 

Interim report – third quarter 2020 – guidance raised

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 08:16  |  29   |   |   

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 86 - 4 NOVEMBER 2020

Attached please find the full interim report as PDF file

Today, the Board of Directors approved the interim report for the third quarter of 2020. The report contains the following highlights:

Results

Adjusted Result* for Q3 2020: USD 27 million (Q3 2019: USD -4 million)

  • Asset Management: USD 6 million (USD -4 million)
  • Dry Operator: USD 31 million (USD 3 million)
  • Tanker Operator: USD -10 million (USD -3 million)

Adjusted Result* for the first nine months of 2020: USD 85 million (first nine months of 2019: USD -8 million)

*”Profit/loss for the period” adjusted for “Profit from sale of vessels etc.”

Markets

  • Asset Management: Newbuilding prices and asset values in dry cargo remained stable. Conversely, tanker asset prices and period rates continued the decline from the previous quarter albeit at a slower pace and has since stabilised.
  • Dry cargo: Spot markets continued to improve in Q3 driven by strong Chinese import.
  • Tankers: Spot rates have dropped considerably from the high Q2 level and continue to be impacted by reduced oil demand.

Business highlights

  • Asset Management: NORDEN has utilised the low dry asset price levels to pursue dry asset acquisitions.
  • Dry Operator: Outstanding result based on proactively chartering period vessels during Q2 and optimising regional positioning during Q3. With relatively low capital requirements, the result corresponds to a very attractive risk adjusted return.
  • Tanker Operator: Difficult quarter mitigating worst effects through reducing exposure and optimising cover.

Guidance

NORDEN raises its expectations for the full-year Adjusted Result to USD 90-120 million (previously USD 70-110 million). This is based on higher expectations for the Dry Operator business unit.

NORDEN remains committed to returning cash to its shareholders through the Company’s dividend policy, paying out minimum 50% of the annual Adjusted Result.

In addition, the Company has decided to initiate a new share buyback programme of up to USD 20 million.

Values

Change in value of NORDEN’s owned vessels and newbuildings: -3%.

“NORDEN continues to deliver strong results in volatile and challenging markets suppressed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Q3 has shown Dry Operator’s significant ability to create value based on its asset light operations, delivering an outstanding result by capitalising on optimal regional positioning of the fleet and generating record high activity. On this basis, we once again raise our guidance for the full-year Adjusted Result to USD 90-120 million”.

CEO Jan Rindbo

A telephone conference as well as an audiocast will be held today at 10:30 a.m. (CET), where CEO Jan Rindbo and CFO Martin Badsted will comment on the interim report. Participants can join the audiocast to view and listen to the live presentation, while conference call participants have the ability to ask questions at the end of the call. The accompanying presentation will be available on NORDEN’s website prior to the conference call and audiocast. It is requested that all conference call participants have joined the call by latest 10:25 a.m. (CET).

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/soo44shs

Dial in details for conference call:
Danish participants:                           (+45) 32720417
International participants:
UK:                                                     +44 (0) 2071 928338
USA:                                                   +1 6467413167
Confirmation code:                            7437989

The audiocast will be recorded and made available on NORDEN’s website subsequently.

For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: +45 3315 0451

 

Attachments


Dampskibsselskabet Norden Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interim report – third quarter 2020 – guidance raised ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 86 - 4 NOVEMBER 2020 Attached please find the full interim report as PDF file Today, the Board of Directors approved the interim report for the third quarter of 2020. The report contains the following highlights: Results …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Director/PDMR Shareholding
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Publication of Prospectus Supplement
Biogen to Present Positive Phase 2 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Data at American College of ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:19 Uhr
NORDEN initiates share buy-back programme
29.10.20
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Final weekly report on share buy-back
29.10.20
Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program
28.10.20
Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program
27.10.20
Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program
26.10.20
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Weekly report on share buy-back
26.10.20
Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program
23.10.20
Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program
22.10.20
Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program
21.10.20
Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program