Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.11.2020 / 08:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gert
Last name(s): Waltenbauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Manager

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
physible GmbH

b) LEI
529900IW0CGFX0FRSM32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2LQST9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
971.565 EUR 3886.26 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
971.5650 EUR 3886.2600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


Disclaimer

