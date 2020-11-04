DGAP-News adesso supports international growth track in the Netherlands by acquisition of three Dutch software development companies
DGAP-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision
adesso supports international growth track in the Netherlands by acquisition of three Dutch software development companies
Part of adesso's growth strategy is internationalisation with a local footprint. Based on this strategy, adesso Netherlands B.V. was founded in July 2019 with managing director Jan Heuker at the helm. With the acquisition of Blue4IT, Codesquad and Bluefront, adesso aims to further increase its footprint in the Dutch IT market. The three companies fully specialise in front-end, back-end and architecture with Java. The joining of forces between adesso and Blue Group IT results in an excellent symbiosis in which both parties can benefit from each other's knowledge and expertise.
The cooperation between adesso, Blue4IT, Codesquad and Bluefront is promising, mainly because of its future development opportunities within the adesso Group. The collaboration on a high level of knowledge and experience instantly brings adesso Netherlands in the situation to tender for challenging projects with attractive clients to support further growth.
