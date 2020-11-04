 

Alm. Brand A/S - Interim report Q3 2020

 4 November 2020
Announcement no. 42/2020

Interim report Q3 2020

  • Alm. Brand generated a pre-tax profit of DKK 302 million in Q3 2020, against a profit of DKK 162 million in the year-earlier period. The profit reflected sustained satisfactory performances in all three business areas. 
  • Underlying operations performed well in the quarter, supported by our ongoing profitability enhancement efforts, including the changes made at the beginning of the year.
  • In late summer, Covid-19 infection rates began to rise again, resulting in restrictions in the general level of activity in society. As a consequence of this, the number of reported claims was low again, which in isolation added to the consolidated Q3 financial performance. In addition, financial markets developments contributed to the investment result.
  • In connection with the release of company announcement no. 40/2020 concerning the sale of the bank and formation of a strategic partnership with Sydbank, Alm. Brand updated its full-year guidance to a pre-tax profit of DKK 700-750 million excluding the run-off result for the rest of the year. The updated guidance was the result of a DKK 100 million upgrade of the expected pre-tax profit of Non-life Insurance and total costs of DKK 200 million related to the sale and winding-up of the bank. This guidance is maintained.

CEO Rasmus Werner Nielsen:

“The financial results for the third quarter were highly satisfactory, driven by favourable developments in our underlying operations, including initiatives to improve earnings and reduce our cost base. It marks a strong performance in spite of the shadow which Covid-19 has cast on activity in society. All in all, we are beginning to see the results of the work we set in motion at the beginning of the year.”

“The good performance provides Alm. Brand with a strong platform for strengthening the customer experience, implementing and executing on our strategic partnerships with Sydbank and VW Semler Finans Danmark and continuing the positive trend in our continuing business. As a group, we are facing exciting changes and challenges that will shape Alm. Brand in the years ahead.”

Alm. Brand generated a pre-tax profit of DKK 302 million in Q3 2020, against a profit of DKK 162 million in the year-earlier period. The profit reflected sustained satisfactory performances in all three business areas and gains on the group’s portfolio of investment assets on the back of favourable financial market trends.

