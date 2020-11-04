 

Inmarsat Extends Partnership With CSG To Empower Cloud-Based Monetisation of Its Mobile Broadband Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 09:00  |  42   |   |   

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Inmarsat, a leader in global, mobile satellite communications. As part of this multi-year agreement, Inmarsat is moving its billing and revenue management operations to a consolidated, cloud-based managed services model developed by CSG, replacing existing third-party and bespoke legacy solutions.

“For nearly 20 years, CSG has worked with Inmarsat to get the most out of our billing and revenue management operations, enabling the introduction of new products and services while increasing efficiencies across our business,” said David Thornhill, senior vice president, Group IT Inmarsat. “By moving to a cloud-based managed services model, CSG will foster a more agile, cost-effective approach to how we operate our retail and wholesale business while creating a sustainable model for future success."

By utilising the CSG managed services solution, the British operator will benefit from increased process agility, go-to-market flexibility, and access to precision insights across all operations, while streamlining billing operations and lowering operating expenditures that were associated with prior third-party solutions.

The new agreement deploys the latest versions of CSG Singleview, CSG Interconnect, and CSG Intermediate, already in use by Inmarsat, helping them maximise profitability, reduce operational costs, and meet customer demands in real-time. Additional capabilities facilitate proactive identification and resolution of customer issues. In its entirety, the new cloud-based solution provides a future-proof architecture that takes advantage of best practices in billing and revenue management and enhances the customer experience.

“As Inmarsat looks to advance satellite, airborne, and maritime connectivity across Europe and beyond, we look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership, supporting the optimisation of their billing and revenue management operations, while helping them minimise risk and lower operating costs,” said James Kirby, head of CSG's EMEA business. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Inmarsat to help grow the business across their entire portfolio.”

CSG is recognised as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for its Revenue and Customer Management solutions, supporting hundreds of millions of end-users worldwide. The company provides monetisation, settlement and customer care solutions that help clients launch innovative digital services while transitioning off legacy systems at their own pace. CSG’s Wholesale Business Management Solution has won multiple awards for its cloud functionality and innovation and received the Global Stratecast CSP Monetisation Interconnect & Settlement Market Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan in recent years.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetise, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace.

CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, MTN and Telstra.

To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright 2020 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

CSG Systems International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inmarsat Extends Partnership With CSG To Empower Cloud-Based Monetisation of Its Mobile Broadband Services CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Inmarsat, a leader in global, mobile satellite communications. As part of this multi-year agreement, Inmarsat is moving its billing and revenue management operations to a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) Demonstrated Superiority to Placebo and ...
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
Leading Pipeline Company, Energy Transfer, to Purchase Low-Cost Power from Recurrent Energy’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Pluto TV Secures Exclusive Rights to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS & Branded Yu-Gi-Oh! AVOD Channel
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
Waste Management Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due In 2021
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) on ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
CSG Revenue Management Solutions Recognised by Frost & Sullivan
13.10.20
CSG Joins Innovation Corridor to Help Proliferate the Global Development of Smart Cities