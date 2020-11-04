Fraport Group Interim Release - First Nine Months 2020 Revenue and Profit Fall Sharply Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 04.11.2020, 09:10 | 51 | 0 |
Frankfurt (ots) - A total of EUR280 million earmarked for measures to reduce
personnel costs - Adjusted operating result (EBITDA) remains positive, backed by
cost-saving measures - Frankfurt Airport's passenger decline expected to exceed
70 percent for full-year 2020
During the first nine months of 2020, Fraport AG's financial performance was
severely impacted by the Covid-19 global pandemic. The Group's revenue declined
by more than a half in the reporting period. Despite comprehensive cost-saving
measures, the Fraport Group registered a net loss of EUR537.2 million - which
includes expenses of EUR280 million earmarked for measures aimed at lowering
personnel costs. Passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) declined by 70.2
percent year-on-year, with 16.2 million travelers served from January to
September 2020.
Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Dr. Stefan Schulte, said: "Our industry
continues to navigate through a very difficult situation. With infection rates
rising again across Europe in the past few weeks, governments have largely
reintroduced or widened travel restrictions. Airlines are downsizing their
flight schedules even more. Currently, we do not expect a recovery until at
least the summer season of 2021. In response, we are continuing to realign our
company to become significantly leaner and more agile - to achieve a sustainable
reduction of our cost base. We are well on track to achieving this target.
Measures implemented at our Frankfurt home base will help us reduce personnel
and material costs in the medium term by up to EUR400 million per year. This
corresponds to about 25 percent of our total operating expenses recorded at the
Frankfurt location during the 2019 business year."
Group result (net profit) clearly slips into negative territory despite
countermeasures
In the first nine months of 2020, Group revenue decreased by 53.8 percent
year-on-year to EUR1.32 billion. Adjusting for revenue from construction
relating to capacitive capital expenditure at Fraport's subsidiaries worldwide
(based on IFRIC 12), Group revenue was down 53.9 percent to EUR1.15 billion.
The company reduced operating expenses (comprising cost of materials, personnel
expenses and other operating expenses) by a third in the reporting period, after
adjusting for expenses for personnel-reduction measures. Nevertheless, the
operating result or Group EBITDA (before special items) dropped by 94.5 percent
Group EBITDA was also impacted by expenses for
