During the first nine months of 2020, Fraport AG's financial performance was

severely impacted by the Covid-19 global pandemic. The Group's revenue declined

by more than a half in the reporting period. Despite comprehensive cost-saving

measures, the Fraport Group registered a net loss of EUR537.2 million - which

includes expenses of EUR280 million earmarked for measures aimed at lowering

personnel costs. Passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) declined by 70.2

percent year-on-year, with 16.2 million travelers served from January to

September 2020.





Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Dr. Stefan Schulte, said: "Our industrycontinues to navigate through a very difficult situation. With infection ratesrising again across Europe in the past few weeks, governments have largelyreintroduced or widened travel restrictions. Airlines are downsizing theirflight schedules even more. Currently, we do not expect a recovery until atleast the summer season of 2021. In response, we are continuing to realign ourcompany to become significantly leaner and more agile - to achieve a sustainablereduction of our cost base. We are well on track to achieving this target.Measures implemented at our Frankfurt home base will help us reduce personneland material costs in the medium term by up to EUR400 million per year. Thiscorresponds to about 25 percent of our total operating expenses recorded at theFrankfurt location during the 2019 business year."Group result (net profit) clearly slips into negative territory despitecountermeasuresIn the first nine months of 2020, Group revenue decreased by 53.8 percentyear-on-year to EUR1.32 billion. Adjusting for revenue from constructionrelating to capacitive capital expenditure at Fraport's subsidiaries worldwide(based on IFRIC 12), Group revenue was down 53.9 percent to EUR1.15 billion.The company reduced operating expenses (comprising cost of materials, personnelexpenses and other operating expenses) by a third in the reporting period, afteradjusting for expenses for personnel-reduction measures. Nevertheless, theoperating result or Group EBITDA (before special items) dropped by 94.5 percentto EUR51.8 million. Group EBITDA was also impacted by expenses for