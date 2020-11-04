Brenntag with strong performance in the third quarter of 2020

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Christian Kohlpaintner, Chief Executive Officer of Brenntag Group, said:"Brenntag achieved strong results in the third quarter of 2020. The COVID-19pandemic has been with us - as with many other companies - throughout the yearand has significantly impacted the overall economic environment. Nevertheless,we once again show a positive business development and our operations remainedwith limited effect by the COVID-19 crisis in the reporting period."At 2,876.3 million EUR, sales in the third quarter of 2020 were below theprior-year figure on a constant currency basis by -7.7%. Operating gross profitof 690.6 million EUR was on par with the previous year's quarter (-0.2%).Operating EBITDA achieved 264.4 million EUR, an increase of 4.9% compared toprevious year's quarter. With the exception of North America, the regions EMEA(Europe, Middle East & Africa), Asia Pacific and Latin America showed aparticularly good development.Profit after tax was down from the prior-year figure of 128.4 million EUR to120.6 million EUR in the third quarter of 2020. This translated to 0.76 EUR inearnings per share attributable to Brenntag shareholders.Free cash flow reached 420.7 million EUR compared to 245.9 million EUR in thethird quarter 2019. This again reflects a significant increase of 71.1% andunderlines Brenntag's strong financial position.The consolidated balance sheet continues to reflect the company's soundfinancial profileEMEA again with strong increase of operating EBITDAWith 294.8 million EUR, the generated operating gross profit of Brenntag EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) was above the prior-year figure of 285.5million EUR (4.8%).Despite restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the regionreported a strong operating EBITDA of 112.9 million EUR - an increase of 11.3%compared with the previous year's quarter.Market environment in North America remained challengingIn the third quarter of 2020, the business environment in North America remained