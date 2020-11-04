 

Brenntag with strong performance in the third quarter of 2020

Essen (ots) -

- Operating EBITDA* reaches 264.4 million EUR (4.9%)** compared to the same
period last year
- Operating gross profit*** with 690.6 million EUR (-0.2%) stable compared to
prior-year quarter**
- Free cash flow with 420.7 million EUR significantly above previous year's
figure of 245.9 million EUR (71.1%)

Brenntag (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemical and
ingredients distribution, reports a strong third quarter in 2020 with organic
operating EBITDA growth and still limited impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christian Kohlpaintner, Chief Executive Officer of Brenntag Group, said:
"Brenntag achieved strong results in the third quarter of 2020. The COVID-19
pandemic has been with us - as with many other companies - throughout the year
and has significantly impacted the overall economic environment. Nevertheless,
we once again show a positive business development and our operations remained
with limited effect by the COVID-19 crisis in the reporting period."

At 2,876.3 million EUR, sales in the third quarter of 2020 were below the
prior-year figure on a constant currency basis by -7.7%. Operating gross profit
of 690.6 million EUR was on par with the previous year's quarter (-0.2%).
Operating EBITDA achieved 264.4 million EUR, an increase of 4.9% compared to
previous year's quarter. With the exception of North America, the regions EMEA
(Europe, Middle East & Africa), Asia Pacific and Latin America showed a
particularly good development.

Profit after tax was down from the prior-year figure of 128.4 million EUR to
120.6 million EUR in the third quarter of 2020. This translated to 0.76 EUR in
earnings per share attributable to Brenntag shareholders.

Free cash flow reached 420.7 million EUR compared to 245.9 million EUR in the
third quarter 2019. This again reflects a significant increase of 71.1% and
underlines Brenntag's strong financial position.

The consolidated balance sheet continues to reflect the company's sound
financial profile

EMEA again with strong increase of operating EBITDA

With 294.8 million EUR, the generated operating gross profit of Brenntag EMEA
(Europe, Middle East and Africa) was above the prior-year figure of 285.5
million EUR (4.8%).Despite restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the region
reported a strong operating EBITDA of 112.9 million EUR - an increase of 11.3%
compared with the previous year's quarter.

Market environment in North America remained challenging

In the third quarter of 2020, the business environment in North America remained
